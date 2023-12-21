North Macedonian authorities force world-famous American artist to live in a car at the border

Sergei Melnikoff, a.k.a. MFF, who is accompanying an anti-war exhibition to help children of Ukraine to Albania and carrying a gift on behalf of the Ukrainian people to the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, was stopped at the border of Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia and forced to spend the night in a truck. This was reported by the artist himself to "Telegraf.

However, neither the border police, nor the Macedonian customs service have any claims to the cargo of the exhibition, which has diplomatic escort, nor to the American passport of the world-famous artist. According to Melnikoff, the private service of the Macedonian state "Expedition" refuses to process the humanitarian cargo of the exhibition because of… dislike of America. Apparently, the ill-will of the Macedonian "Expedition" extends to Ukrainian children, who live and die every day under Russian bombs.

"Telegraf" continues to follow the situation with Sergei Melnikoff on the Macedonian border.