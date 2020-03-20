Поради, як не набрати зайву вагу на карантині

Відтак зрозуміло, що візити у спортзал і тренування у фітнес-центрах є неможливими, однак це не стає причиною відмовитися від спорту.
Не варто хвилюватися про те, якщо у вас немає потрібного обладнання для тренування, або ж місця. Як демонструє американський фітнес-тренер Емілі Дірс на своїй сторінці в інстаграмі, можна займатися спортом вдома і для цього не доведеться навіть вставати з ліжка.
Відтак, скажімо, можна насолоджуватися улюбленим фільмом і робити вправи у себе в кімнаті.
Емілі опублікувала підбірку коротких роликів, на яких вона показує, як найкраще тренуватися.
Як займатися спортом вдома: дивіться відео
№1
Livin it up in the living room Put down the remote (but also, what are you watching on @netflix ??) and do this series. Move the energy in your body. First + last moves - 20 reps. All the rest - 30 reps. Btw feeling fly (and comfortable) in my @enavantactive set! “Livin it Up” by @jarule #letsbodycraft #sofaworkout #athomeworkout
№2
Keep it moving and keep it loving. 30 reps of the first two moves, 20 reps of the rest. Do one whole side all the way through before repeating on the second side. Couldn’t resist matching my living room with this @enavantactive set. “Sittin Up In My Room” by @brandy #letsbodycraft #sofaworkout #athomeworkout
№3
Your body is absorbing the stress and emotions that you’re going through. Stretching and lengthening, for me, are the best ways to return love to my body. I have enjoyed connecting with my yoga teachers virtually for this reason- @groundcontrolnyc @jordanrisdon @theflooronatlantic (and I’m coming for you @themargaretmann @biggerthankevin ). Try to support your local studios in anyway you can right now. At the very least, give these ideas a try. Breathe in each shape for 30 seconds, both sides. “September 16” by @russ #letsbodycraft #sofaworkout #stretching #athomeworkout
№4
Your core is your center of power. This is where you manage crises and approach fear from. Breathe into your third chakra and strengthen your power, then go manage anxiety with a sense of calm. 20 reps of each. “Work Out” by @realcoleworld #letsbodycraft #absworkout #bedworkout #athomeworkout
Надіємося вам допоможуть ці домашні тренування під час карантину.