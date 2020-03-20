Скачать
П'ятниця, 20.03.2020
У Київській області підтвердили третій випадок коронавірусу
США через коронавірус припиняють надання візових послуг
Усик зібрався в кіно
Поради, як не набрати зайву вагу на карантині
Новини шоу бізнесу:Через пандемію коронавірусу у світі, чимало країн оголосили про карантин. У ВООЗ наголошують, що безпечніше уникати багатолюдних місць та самоізолюватися вдома.

Відтак зрозуміло, що візити у спортзал і тренування у фітнес-центрах є неможливими, однак це не стає причиною відмовитися від спорту.

Не варто хвилюватися про те, якщо у вас немає потрібного обладнання для тренування, або ж місця. Як демонструє американський фітнес-тренер Емілі Дірс на своїй сторінці в інстаграмі, можна займатися спортом вдома і для цього не доведеться навіть вставати з ліжка.

Відтак, скажімо, можна насолоджуватися улюбленим фільмом і робити вправи у себе в кімнаті.

Емілі опублікувала підбірку коротких роликів, на яких вона показує, як найкраще тренуватися.

Як займатися спортом вдома: дивіться відео

№1

№2

№3

№4

Який кращий час для тренувань

Надіємося вам допоможуть ці домашні тренування під час карантину.

