Суббота, 30.03.2019
В Украине наступил "день тишины" перед выборами Президента Украины
Выходные в апреле 2019: сколько будут отдыхать украинцы и когда Пасха
Футбол. Расписание матчей 30 марта
Приметы и обряды на 30 марта - Теплый Алексей
Белла Хадид в образе легендарной актрисы ХХ века (Видео)

09:55 Сегодня

Новости шоу бизнеса: Американская модель снялась для обложки популярного журнала.

Яркие и пышные наряды, образ невероятной Одри Хепберн - все это пестрит в новых видео на официальной странице в Instagram журнала Vogue. Изумительная Белла Хадид продолжает удивлять читателей оригинальными, а также классическими образами на глянцевых обложках популярных брендов.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

On our exclusive digital cover, here is @bellahadid as you’ve never seen her before. Neck out like Marella Agnelli, with hands on hips in the manner of such impossibly elegant past Vogue cover girls as Lisa Fonssagrives and Sunny Harnett, Hadid is the picture of poise. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Ladylike polish is feeling fresh and relevant now that fashion has returned to the idea of heritage and refocused on value and craftsmanship. Her strapless red dress, made of an adaptable technical crepe, was designed by @givenchyofficial’s Clare Waight Keller; the dream of a marabou hat by Christelle Kocher of @koche. Tap the link in our bio to see more. Director @gvsgvs⁣ Fashion Editor @jordenbickham⁣ DP @stuart_winecoff⁣ Producer @kelmcgee23⁣ Set Design @andyhillmanstudio⁣ Hair @laurentphilippon⁣ Makeup @jenmyles⁣ Manicure @chloedesmarchelier⁣ Post @aandefilm⁣ Production @prodn_artandcommerce⁣ Earrings @marcopanconesi

Публикация от Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Fall 2019 was a turning-point season, a moment to think hard about value and all the meanings therein. And nowhere more so than in Paris, where designers offered clothes of incalculable beauty, created by marrying old-world practices with future-minded aspirations. Modern girls, after all, want to invest wisely in extraordinary things.⁣ ⁣ And so, on that final day of fashion month, the thoroughly modern @bellahadid struck a few iconic supermodel poses for Vogue. Bonjour, Bella du jour!⁣ ⁣ Shown here, from Sarah Burton for @alexandermcqueen, a dress of silk taffeta constructed from a single piece of fabric micro-tucked through the bodice. A rose by another designer is not this. . .⁣Tap the link in bio to see more of Bella du Jour! ⁣ Director @gvsgvs⁣ Fashion Editor @jordenbickham⁣ DP @stuart_winecoff⁣ Producer @kelmcgee23⁣ Set Design @andyhillmanstudio⁣ Hair @laurentphilippon⁣ Makeup @jenmyles⁣ Manicure @chloedesmarchelier⁣ Post @aandefilm⁣ Production @prodn_artandcommerce⁣ Music "Think High" by @officialprincecharlez

Публикация от Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Вся голая: Даша Астафьева не перестает эпатировать

"Белла покоряет Париж!" - именно такой слоган был выбран для предстоящего номера глянца творцами и организаторами Vogue.

Vogue, Видео, Одри Хепберн, Белла Хадид, На обложке журнала.
