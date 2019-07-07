Скачать
Воскресенье, 07.07.2019
Гройсман: Реванш уже не просто "царапается в дверь", он уже заходит в квартиры украинцев
Гройсман: Реванш уже не просто "царапается в дверь", он уже заходит в квартиры украинцев
Протестующие в Гонконге вернулись на улицы
Протестующие в Гонконге вернулись на улицы
Женская сборная США - чемпион мира по футболу 2019
Женская сборная США - чемпион мира по футболу 2019
Виктория Бэкхем снялась обнаженной для обложки немецкого Vogue
Виктория Бэкхем снялась обнаженной для обложки немецкого Vogue

Звезда "Игры престолов" получил ученую степень

Звезда "Игры престолов" получил ученую степень
21:34 Сегодня Телеграф showdream.org Фото: Instagram

Новости шоу бизнеса: Об этом сообщает The Scottish Sun.

Актер Ричард Мэдден, исполнитель роли Робба Старка в "Игре престолов", стал почетным доктором искусств Королевской консерватории Шотландии.

"Я наконец-то заканчиваю учебу, хоть и с 12-летним опозданием", - сказал Мэдден.

По его словам, он закончил обучение еще в 2007 году, но пропустил выпускной из-за работы.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Da capo dei Medici a dottore il passo è breve ⚜ Ecco a voi il dottor Richard Madden! Oggi all'attore è stato conferito il riconoscimento accademico più prestigioso, il dottorato onorario per il suo contributo al mondo della recitazione Richard ha partecipato alla cerimonia estiva della consegna delle lauree assieme agli oltre trecento neo laureati della Royal Conservatoire of Scotland nella sua città d'origine, Glasgow, in Scozia . . ~~~ . He was the leader of the Medici, italian word for "doctors"...and now he is officially a doctor ⚜ Here's Doctor Richard Madden! Today the Scottish actor has received an honorary doctorate for his contribution to the world of drama He has been recognised as part of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s summer graduation ceremony together with more than 300 graduates, in Glasgow, his hometown in Scotland . Congratulations Dr @maddenrichard! . . #IMedici #Medici #MediciMastersOfFlorence #awards #RichardMadden #CosimoDeMedici #CosimoIlVecchio #CosimoDeElder #RoyalConservatoireofScotland #RCS #RCSGraduation #HonoraryDoctorate #DrRichardMadden #Glasgow #MediciCast #MediciFamily

Публикация от I Medici Masters of Florence (@medicimastersofflorence.fp)

Еве Грин - 39: интересные факты из жизни французской актрисы

Он также добавил, что был занят съемками в "Игре престолов".

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Ученая степень, Ричард Мэдден, Шотландский актер, Королевская консерватория Шотландии.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Приметы и обряды на 7 июля - Ивана Купала
02 Ивана Купала 2019: лучшие поздравления с праздником в стихах и открытках
03 Ивана Купала 2019: как правильно провести этот день
04 Ивана Купала 2019: что запрещено делать в эту ночь
05 Красивые поздравления в прозе с праздником Ивана Купалы 2019
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Просмотреть всю ленту новостей
Гройсман не видит оснований для осеннего повышения цены на газ
Гройсман не видит оснований для осеннего повышения цены на газ
ЦИК одобрила передачу бюллетеней на округа
ЦИК одобрила передачу бюллетеней на округа
В ОБСЕ приняли резолюцию по &quot;Северному потоку - 2&quot;
В ОБСЕ приняли резолюцию по "Северному потоку - 2"
В Чернобыльской зоне выросли уникальные растения, занесенные в Красную книгу
В Чернобыльской зоне выросли уникальные растения, занесенные в Красную книгу
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь