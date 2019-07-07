Звезда "Игры престолов" получил ученую степень

Актер Ричард Мэдден, исполнитель роли Робба Старка в "Игре престолов", стал почетным доктором искусств Королевской консерватории Шотландии.
"Я наконец-то заканчиваю учебу, хоть и с 12-летним опозданием", - сказал Мэдден.
По его словам, он закончил обучение еще в 2007 году, но пропустил выпускной из-за работы.
Da capo dei Medici a dottore il passo è breve ⚜ Ecco a voi il dottor Richard Madden! Oggi all'attore è stato conferito il riconoscimento accademico più prestigioso, il dottorato onorario per il suo contributo al mondo della recitazione Richard ha partecipato alla cerimonia estiva della consegna delle lauree assieme agli oltre trecento neo laureati della Royal Conservatoire of Scotland nella sua città d'origine, Glasgow, in Scozia . . ~~~ . He was the leader of the Medici, italian word for "doctors"...and now he is officially a doctor ⚜ Here's Doctor Richard Madden! Today the Scottish actor has received an honorary doctorate for his contribution to the world of drama He has been recognised as part of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s summer graduation ceremony together with more than 300 graduates, in Glasgow, his hometown in Scotland . Congratulations Dr @maddenrichard! . . #IMedici #Medici #MediciMastersOfFlorence #awards #RichardMadden #CosimoDeMedici #CosimoIlVecchio #CosimoDeElder #RoyalConservatoireofScotland #RCS #RCSGraduation #HonoraryDoctorate #DrRichardMadden #Glasgow #MediciCast #MediciFamily
Он также добавил, что был занят съемками в "Игре престолов".