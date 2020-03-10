Скачать
В Україні - перша смерть від коронавірусу
Україна закриває кордон для іноземців
Греція зупинила естафету олімпійського вогню через коронавірус
Донька Мілли Йовович зіграє дівчину Пітера Пена

Вагітна Кеті Перрі повідомила про втрату близької людини
11:05 Вт, 10 Березень 2020 Телеграф 24tv.ua Фото: Twitter

Новини шоу бізнесу:Лише кілька днів тому світ сколихнула новина про майбутнє поповнення у зірковій родині Кеті Перрі та Орландо Блума.

На сторінках свого інстаграму 35-річна американська співачка опублікувала зворушливий допис, показавши фоловерам серію архівних світлин та відео з бабусею. Кеті Перрі оголосила, що Енн Хадсон пішла з життя вчора, 8 березня. Жінці було 99 років і онука сподівалася, що бабуся таки дочекається народження її первістка. 

Зірка наголосила, що, незважаючи на поважний вік, бабуся відрізнялася чудовим почуттям гумору, знанням модних трендів та обожнювала рожеве вино й дорогі прикраси. Судячи з усього, вона була надзвичайно близькою зі своєю бабусею, яка дарувала злагоду їхній родині: "Все, що є у мене – це від батька, а у нього – від неї. Я так вдячна їй, що вона зробила з нас справжню сім'ю". 

Кеті Перрі наголосила, що 99-річна Енн Хадсон була чудовою бабусею та справжнім прикладом для наслідування. Їй довелося пережити складні часи, проте вона ніколи не витрачала свого оптимізму та потужної енергії. Виконавиця щиро сподівається, що бабуся стане справжнім ангелом-охоронцем для душі її майбутньої крихітки. 

 
 
 
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them

Олена Зеленська здійснила вихід у брендовому вбранні (Фото)

Моя бабуся була бійцем. Вона пережила Велику депресію, виховала трьох дітей, як швачки робила G-стринги для дівчат з танцювальних шоу та інших подібних персонажів у Вегасі. Вона завжди була щирою, веселою і приємною людиною, – написала Кеті Перрі. 

