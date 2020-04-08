Скачать
Среда, 08.04.2020
Шмыгаль: Об ослаблении карантина можно будет говорить только в мае
Минэкономразвития: В стране сейчас более 364 тыс безработных
Легенда Милана вылечился от коронавируса
К Солнцу приближается комета ATLAS (Фото)
Впервые в истории: новый выпуск журнала Vogue будет без обложки
16:58 Сегодня

Новости шоу бизнеса:Редакторы глянца приняли решение пустить в тираж журнал с белой пустой обложкой.

Впервые за столетнюю историю итальянская версия популярного журнала Vogue выйдет с пустой обложкой.

Об этом сообщается на странице издания в Instagram, где опубликована белая обложка апрельского номера.

"Говорить о чем-то еще - пока люди умирают, врачи и медсестры рискуют своей жизнью, а мир навсегда меняется - это не ДНК Vogue Italia. Решение напечатать полностью белую обложку было вызвано не отсутствием изображений, а совсем наоборот. Мы выбрали его, потому что белый означает много вещей одновременно. Белый - это прежде всего уважение. Белый - это перерождение, свет после тьмы. Белый - это цвет униформы, которую носят те, кто рискует своей жизнью, чтобы спасти нашу. Он представляет собой пространство и время, чтобы думать, а также молчать. Белый - для тех, кто наполняет это свободное время и пространство идеями, мыслями, историями, строками стихов, музыкой и заботой о других", - говорится в сообщении.

 
 
 
The Vogue Italia April Issue will be out next Friday 10th.  “In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time.  White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.” #EmanueleFarneti @EFarneti #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas --- Read the full Editor’s letter via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi

"Это профессионалы": Vanity Fair Italy посвятили выпуск врачам

Креативный директор итальянского Vogue Фердинандо Вердери сказал, что такая пустая обложка уместна данному времени, когда страна борется с пандемией коронавируса.

"Белый - это универсальное послание силы, чистоты, уважения и надежды. И все же за молчанием этой обложки оживает очень яркий мир Vogue Italia", - написал Вердери.

