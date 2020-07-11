Скачать
Редкача избил чемпион мира - реакция украинца (Видео)

Редкача избил чемпион мира - реакция украинца (Видео)
Фото: Инстаграм
Украинский боксер-профессионал, выступающий в полусреднем весе, Иван Редкач прокомментировал свой спарринг с регулярным чемпионом мира по версии WBA в легком весе Джервонтой Дэвисом.

После спарринга Джервонта в своем Instagram выложил видео, на котором попросту избивает украинца:

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Ima heavy hitter like Gervonta Davis

Публикация от Gervonta Davis (@gervontaa)

Иван чуть позже объяснил ситуацию тем, что "Танк" выложил в Сеть лишь "свои лучшие 30 секунд": 

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

@gervontaa you still owe me two rounds ))) the deal was for 6 round and you left after the 4 round. You did the best 30 sec of yours and left. Sad I can’t show my side of the sparring because I followed the rules of your manager and didn’t do video recording. But I really appreciate your manger @sixtyfourty for giving me this opportunity and my respect to both of you. I missed sparing sessions. Sparring session is not a fight, it is a practice, which every fighter needs. This the time when we can learn from each other and practice our knowledge. It was my pleasure to have this sparring with you, I hope it was the same for you. #truestory

Публикация от The Killer Ivan Redkach (@ivan_redkach_11)

"Ты мне должен еще два раунда. Мы договаривались о шести, а ты ушел после 4 раунда. Ты провел лучшие 30 секунд и ушел. Грустно, что я не могу показать мою версию спарринга, потому что я следовал правилам твоего менеджера и не записывал видео. Но я очень благодарен тебе и твоему менеджеру за данную возможность. Я соскучился по спарринг-сессиям. Спарринг - это не бой, это тренировка, которая необходима любому бойцу. На них мы учимся друг у друга и воплощаем свои знания в практику. Мне было приятно поработать с тобой, надеюсь и тебе тоже.

Ранее Редкач вызвал на бой экс-чемпиона мира.

Бокс, Иван Редкач, Джервонта Дэвис.

