Джонні Депп присвятив пісню Боба Ділана вбитому поліцейським Джорджу Флойду

Новини культури:Американський актор Джонні Депп виконав пісню Боба Ділана The Times They Are A-Changin в пам’ять про Джорджа Флойда, вбитого поліцейським.