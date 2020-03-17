Скачать
Вівторок, 17.03.2020
Верховна Рада впроваджує закони по боротьбі з COVID-19
Верховна Рада впроваджує закони по боротьбі з COVID-19
Хроніка коронавірусу: що відбувається в Україні і світі 17 березня (Фото, Відео)
Хроніка коронавірусу: що відбувається в Україні і світі 17 березня (Фото, Відео)
ЗМІ: керівництво іспанських клубів не хочуть платити зарплати гравцям
ЗМІ: керівництво іспанських клубів не хочуть платити зарплати гравцям
Цікаві варіанти нюдового манікюру на весну 2020
Цікаві варіанти нюдового манікюру на весну 2020

Актор "Гри престолів" Крістофер Хівью хворий на коронавірус

Актор "Гри престолів" Крістофер Хівью хворий на коронавірус
Новини шоу бізнесу:Крістофер Хівью підхопив коронавірус.

Норвезький актор Крістофер Хівью, популярність якому принесла роль Тормунда в серіалі «Гра престолів», розповів у своєму Instagram, що підхопив новий коронавірус, і йому тепер доведеться самоізолюватися.

Він повідомив, що його тест на коронавірусну інфекцію виявився позитивним.

 
 
 
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

Актор "Месників" хворий на коронавірус

«Я зі своєю сім'єю буду перебувати вдома стільки, скільки буде потрібно», — написав Хівью. Актор додав, що зараз він має тільки легкі симптоми застуди.

Пандемия, Кристофер Хивью, Актор, Гра престолів, Коронавірус, Заражений.
