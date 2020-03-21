Голлівуд надає допомогу медичним закладам

Така ж ситуація і в світі, тому виробники в першу чергу роблять поставки у клініки. Несподівано допомогли американським лікарням представники Голлівуду.
Як повідомляє The Hollywood Reporter, режисери переглянули реквізити, які закупили для створення кінострічок про медиків. Так, зі знімальних майданчиків серіалів "Ординатор", "Новий Амстердам", "Гарний лікар", "Анатомія Грей" та "Пожежна частина 19" вилучили запаковані медичні матеріали та передали їх до американських шпиталів.
"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude
Зокрема, автори популярних кінопроєктів віддали всі маски, халати, рукавички, медичні шапки, бахіли, операційні халати та крапельниці. На таку пожертву представників Голлівуду надихнув допис лікарки Емі Голден Джонс, яка виступає консультантом при створенні фільмів.
Today we received at @GradyHealth a donation of PPE used for @ResidentFOX When you don’t think miracles exist they magically happen. During #COVID19 supply of PPE is low everywhere but people are being creative and generous. Thanks guys! pic.twitter.com/uRRmGTrU5A— Carlos del Rio (@CarlosdelRio7) March 19, 2020
Вона написала у мережі, що часто для порятунку людей бракує елементарних медичних засобів, особливо, в час пандемії коронавірусу, коли кількість пацієнтів клініки зростає.
"Дуже прикро, що наші лікарі та медсестри не мають належного захисту. Вони стикаються з інфікованими пацієнтами, не думаючи про власне здоров'я",– зазначила вона.
У мережі вже з'явились фото, на яких видно, скільки медичних засобів пожертвували представники Голлівуду. Їх поділили між клініками в Лос-Анджелесі.