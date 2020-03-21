Скачать
Вівторок, 24.03.2020
Коронавірус в Україні: дані на 24 березня
Коронавірус в Україні: дані на 24 березня
На Донеччині - дефіцит із захисними костюмами для лікарів
На Донеччині - дефіцит із захисними костюмами для лікарів
США закликають перенести Олімпійські ігри 2020
США закликають перенести Олімпійські ігри 2020
Що скажуть зірки знакам Зодіаку на 24 березня
Що скажуть зірки знакам Зодіаку на 24 березня

Голлівуд надає допомогу медичним закладам

Голлівуд надає допомогу медичним закладам
13:28 Сб, 21 Березень 2020 Телеграф 24tv.ua Фото: Instagram

Новини шоу бізнесу:Через пандемію коронавірусу в аптеках України неможливо знайти медичні маски чи спеціальні респіратори.

Така ж ситуація і в світі, тому виробники в першу чергу роблять поставки у клініки. Несподівано допомогли американським лікарням представники Голлівуду.

Як повідомляє The Hollywood Reporter, режисери переглянули реквізити, які закупили для створення кінострічок про медиків. Так, зі знімальних майданчиків серіалів "Ординатор", "Новий Амстердам", "Гарний лікар", "Анатомія Грей" та "Пожежна частина 19" вилучили запаковані медичні матеріали та передали їх до американських шпиталів.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude

Публикация от klaw (@karen.ll.law)

Зокрема, автори популярних кінопроєктів віддали всі маски, халати, рукавички, медичні шапки, бахіли, операційні халати та крапельниці. На таку пожертву представників Голлівуду надихнув допис лікарки Емі Голден Джонс, яка виступає консультантом при створенні фільмів.

Вона написала у мережі, що часто для порятунку людей бракує елементарних медичних засобів, особливо, в час пандемії коронавірусу, коли кількість пацієнтів клініки зростає.

Universal Studios у Голлівуді закриють через коронавірус

"Дуже прикро, що наші лікарі та медсестри не мають належного захисту. Вони стикаються з інфікованими пацієнтами, не думаючи про власне здоров'я",– зазначила вона.

У мережі вже з'явились фото, на яких видно, скільки медичних засобів пожертвували представники Голлівуду. Їх поділили між клініками в Лос-Анджелесі.

Перейти на головну сторінку Додати коментар

Все по темі:

Голливуд, Маски, Вирус, Допомога, Коронавірус.
Додати коментар
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новини категорії

Новини категорії

Сьогодні читають
01 Чим відрізняються надзвичаний стан і надзвичайна ситуація?
02 Відомий футбольний тренер захворів на коронавірус
03 Коронавірус в Україні: дані на 24 березня
04 Ракицький потрапив до расистського скандалу в Росії
05 Беленюк став Людиною року серед спортсменів
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодіаку ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодіаку ТелецьТелець Гороскоп знак зодіаку БлизнюкиБлизнюки Гороскоп знак зодіаку РакРак Гороскоп знак зодіаку ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодіаку ДіваДіва
Гороскоп знак зодіаку ТерезиТерези Гороскоп знак зодіаку СкорпіонСкорпіон Гороскоп знак зодіаку СтрілецьСтрілець Гороскоп знак зодіаку КозерігКозеріг Гороскоп знак зодіаку ВодолійВодолій Гороскоп знак зодіаку РибиРиби

Новини сьогодні

Переглянути всі стрічку новин
Мінінфраструктури закликає перевізників відмовитись від поїздок до Туреччини
Мінінфраструктури закликає перевізників відмовитись від поїздок до Туреччини
Мороз і сонце: прогноз погоди на 24 березня
Мороз і сонце: прогноз погоди на 24 березня
Херсонщина отримала медичне обладнання з Китаю (Фото)
Херсонщина отримала медичне обладнання з Китаю (Фото)
Не забудьте перевести стрілки годинника на літній час
Не забудьте перевести стрілки годинника на літній час
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Всі матеріали Телеграф, опубліковані на цьому сайті з посиланням на агентство "Інтерфакс-Україна", не підлягають подальшому відтворенню та / чи розповсюдженню в будь-якій формі, не інакше як з письмового дозволу агентства. Передрук, копіювання або відтворення інформації, яка містить посилання на агентства "УНІАН", "Укрінформ", "УНН", "Українські новини", "ІТАР-ТАСС", "Українська Фото Група" і "Reuters" в будь-якому вигляді суворо заборонено.

При повному або частковому використанні матеріалів дозволяється тільки за умови наявності прямої, відкритої для пошукових систем гіперпосилання на пряму адресу матеріалу на сайті telegraf.com.ua. Гіперпосилання має міститися виключно в першому абзаці тексту. Розмір шрифту посилання або гіперпосилання не повинен бути менше шрифту публікації.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Правила сайту Контакти Реклама на сайті Політика конфіденційності Про проект Телеграф Мапа
Вгору
×
Продовжуючи переглядати telegraf.com.ua, Ви підтверджуєте, що ознайомилися з Правилами користування сайтом, і погоджуєтеся з Політикою конфіденційності
Закрити Погоджуюся