Голлівуд надає допомогу медичним закладам

Така ж ситуація і в світі, тому виробники в першу чергу роблять поставки у клініки. Несподівано допомогли американським лікарням представники Голлівуду.

Як повідомляє The Hollywood Reporter, режисери переглянули реквізити, які закупили для створення кінострічок про медиків. Так, зі знімальних майданчиків серіалів "Ординатор", "Новий Амстердам", "Гарний лікар", "Анатомія Грей" та "Пожежна частина 19" вилучили запаковані медичні матеріали та передали їх до американських шпиталів.

Зокрема, автори популярних кінопроєктів віддали всі маски, халати, рукавички, медичні шапки, бахіли, операційні халати та крапельниці. На таку пожертву представників Голлівуду надихнув допис лікарки Емі Голден Джонс, яка виступає консультантом при створенні фільмів.

Today we received at ⁦@GradyHealth⁩ a donation of PPE used for ⁦@ResidentFOX⁩ When you don’t think miracles exist they magically happen. During #COVID19 supply of PPE is low everywhere but people are being creative and generous. Thanks guys! pic.twitter.com/uRRmGTrU5A