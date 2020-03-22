Зірки запустили флешмоб #IStayHomeF в Instagram

Відомий британський футболіст Девід Бекхем, голлівудські актриси Шерон Стоун і Єва Лонгорія, легендарний музикант Елтон Джон, модель plus size Ешлі Грехем і багато інших знаменитостей публікують на своїх сторінках в Instagram фото, закликаючи громадськість до самоізоляції в період стрімкого поширення коронавірусу.
В рамках флешмобу зірки також розповідають, заради кого вони залишаються вдома.
Публікуємо добірку зіркової Instagram-акції #IStayHomeFor.
Девід Бекхем
Staying at home for the ones that we love . Thank you @kevinbacon for nominating me. I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who’s made his way into this photo Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together Share your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. I nominate @BrooklynBeckham @DavidGardner @Gneville2 @RosemaryFerguson_ @GordonGram and @J_Corden
Елтон Джон
Thank-you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are - @teddysphotos @samsmith @taron.egerton @sharonstone @sharonosbourne and @sam_fender!
Шерон Стоун
Єва Лонгорія
It’s the least we can do to help STOP the spread of this virus. I stay home because it is such an easy sacrifice to make for my fellow neighbors. For the country. For the WORLD. I stay home for my sweet Santi baby. And for my beautiful husband Pepe. Who do you stay home for @serenawilliams @jaimecamil @jencarlosmusic @ricky_martin @amaurynolasco @ananavarrofl #IStayHomeFor
Ешлі Грехем
#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU. We’re all being called on in different ways during this difficult time, and I also stay home for those who can’t. For those who will continue to care for us around the clock: our doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, overnight stockers, waste removal teams, doctors and scientists. I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve. Please during this time let’s treat each other with kindness; leave diapers and toilet paper on the shelves for others, help an elderly neighbor get groceries, support small businesses, call a friend who might be struggling right now. We need each other during times like these. Who are you all staying home for? Thanks for nominating me @ddlovato! I challenge @theellenshow @lizakoshy @lizzobeeating @jayshetty
Мішель Пфайффер
Thank you, @dakotafanning! I nominate @jenniferaniston @naomi @juliannemoore @jessicacapshaw @diane_keaton and @charlizeafrica. Who do YOU stay home for? #IStayHomeFor my sister. She is the first person I thought of- she is young and fit, but has compromised lungs. Not everyone is able to stay home and I am so grateful for those of you who show up every day; the doctors, nurses, first responders, delivery, pharmacy, restaurant + grocery store workers, and more. It is YOU who are keeping it all together. Thank you from the bottom of my heart
Міллі Боббі Браун
im staying at home for these people because they are my everything my beautiful nan, she protected me my whole life. now its time for me to protect her. keep positive. xx i nominate @joseph2robinson @lexijayde @giaalorusso @noahschnapp @mariahcarey @masonramsey #istayhomefor
Сара Мішель Геллар
I may be only one degree from @kevinbacon but we are all in this together. I’m posting this video and tagging six of my friends with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor to remind all of us why we are doing this. The more of us staying home, make it safer for those on the front lines who can’t. @selmablair @theshando @kellyripa @elsamariecollins @csiriano @alyraisman
Мерайя Кері
Демі Ловато
There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love. #IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health Thanks for sharing this with me @kevinbacon!! I’m challenging @mileycyrus @beberexha @arianagrande @ashleygraham @rubyrose & @alokvmenon to share who they stay home for!!