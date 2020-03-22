Зірки запустили флешмоб #IStayHomeF в Instagram

Скачать
Вівторок, 24.03.2020
12:49 Нд, 22 Березень 2020

Новини шоу бізнесу:Світові знаменитості запустили в соцмережах флешмоб #IStayHomeFor, який закликає людей не виходити з дому.

Відомий британський футболіст Девід Бекхем, голлівудські актриси Шерон Стоун і Єва Лонгорія, легендарний музикант Елтон Джон, модель plus size Ешлі Грехем і багато інших знаменитостей публікують на своїх сторінках в Instagram фото, закликаючи громадськість до самоізоляції в період стрімкого поширення коронавірусу.

В рамках флешмобу зірки також розповідають, заради кого вони залишаються вдома.

Публікуємо добірку зіркової Instagram-акції #IStayHomeFor.

Девід Бекхем 

Елтон Джон 

Шерон Стоун 

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

#StayatHome #Truth #Quarantine

Допис, поширений Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

Єва Лонгорія

Ешлі Грехем

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU. We’re all being called on in different ways during this difficult time, and I also stay home for those who can’t. For those who will continue to care for us around the clock: our doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, overnight stockers, waste removal teams, doctors and scientists. I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve. Please during this time let’s treat each other with kindness; leave diapers and toilet paper on the shelves for others, help an elderly neighbor get groceries, support small businesses, call a friend who might be struggling right now. We need each other during times like these. Who are you all staying home for? Thanks for nominating me @ddlovato! I challenge @theellenshow @lizakoshy @lizzobeeating @jayshetty

Допис, поширений A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

Мішель Пфайффер

Міллі Боббі Браун 

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

im staying at home for these people because they are my everything my beautiful nan, she protected me my whole life. now its time for me to protect her. keep positive. xx i nominate @joseph2robinson @lexijayde @giaalorusso @noahschnapp @mariahcarey @masonramsey #istayhomefor

Допис, поширений mills (@milliebobbybrown)

Сара Мішель Геллар 

Мерайя Кері

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Staying home & keeping positive! Thank you @milliebobbybrown for the great idea! Join us @iamjhud @iamjojo @anitta @kerrywashington @kellyripa @oprah @theellenshow #istayhomefor #beatthevirus

Допис, поширений Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Демі Ловато

