Скачать
Субота, 18.07.2020
Е-судочинство зекономить для держави 1 мільярд на рік
Е-судочинство зекономить для держави 1 мільярд на рік
Нова система адаптивного карантину поділить країну на зони
Нова система адаптивного карантину поділить країну на зони
Пішов з життя багаторазовий чемпіон СРСР з футболу Валерій Лозинський
Пішов з життя багаторазовий чемпіон СРСР з футболу Валерій Лозинський
Дженніфер Лопес з'явилась у рекламі в шкіряних трусах і топі
Дженніфер Лопес з'явилась у рекламі в шкіряних трусах і топі

Кім Кардашьян закликала допомогти Єревану у конфлікті з Баку

Кім Кардашьян закликала допомогти Єревану у конфлікті з Баку
09:40 Сьогодні Телеграф Фото: Twitter
Американська модель і телезірка вірменського походження Кім Кардашьян закликала американців допомогти Вірменії в конфлікті з Азербайджаном. Про це вона написала в Instagram.

Кардашьян повідомила, що Баку порушило заклики ООН до припинення вогню на тлі пандемії коронавірусної інфекції і напало на Вірменію. “Цивільні об’єкти в Вірменії зазнали нападу, і тепер Азербайджан погрожує розбомбити атомну електростанцію”, — написала модель.

Кардашьян зазначила, що на наступному тижні конгрес США розглядатиме законопроект, що забороняє поставки зброї до Азербайджану. У зв’язку з цим вона попросила підписників звернутися до своїх представників в конгресі, щоб ті заблокували можливу військову допомогу Вашингтона Баку.

При цьому вона закликала міжнародне співтовариство втрутитися в конфлікт, щоб запобігти його ескалації і загибелі людей.

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

If only I had a bright blue color on I would be the Armenian Flag For those of you that may not be aware of what is happening in Armenia right now I would like to share so you can all help! Despite an ongoing global pandemic, Azerbaijan has violated the UN’s appeal for global ceasefire by unprovoked attacks against the Republic of Armenia. Civilian structures in Armenia have been targeted, and Azerbaijan has now threatened to bomb the nuclear power plant in Armenia. In the meantime, congressional amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act will be voted on next week to ensure that the US does not enable Azerbaijan with military aid that would be used against Armenia and Artsakh. The international community needs to pay attention and intervene now with such political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation and the loss of human life. I stand with my fellow Armenians and pray for those that are involved in recent tensions on the border of the country. I urge for a peaceful resolution for these unprovoked attacks during this already very difficult pandemic. Please call on your Senators and Representatives to #SupportArmenia

Допис, поширений Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Збройні зіткнення двох країн почалися 12 липня на кордоні в Товузському районі Азербайджану. Баку і Єреван взаємно звинувачують один одного в порушенні кордонів і провокації. Країни почали застосовувати важке озброєння і артилерію. З обох сторін є загиблі.

16 липня Міноборони Азербайджану пригрозило ракетним ударом по АЕС поблизу вірменського міста Мецамор. В Єревані ці загрози назвали готовністю до геноциду.

Перейти на головну сторінку Додати коментар

Все по темі:

Ким Кардашьян.

Автор:

Телеграф
Додати коментар
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новини категорії

Новини категорії

Сьогодні читають
01 Африка повільно розпадається через народження нового океану
02 Грози, шквали та спека: синоптики розповіли про погоду на вихідні
03 Кім Кардашьян закликала допомогти Єревану у конфлікті з Баку
04 Ман Сіті веде переговори з де Брюйне про новий контракт
05 Тоттенгем цікавиться Демарай Греєм
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодіаку ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодіаку ТелецьТелець Гороскоп знак зодіаку БлизнюкиБлизнюки Гороскоп знак зодіаку РакРак Гороскоп знак зодіаку ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодіаку ДіваДіва
Гороскоп знак зодіаку ТерезиТерези Гороскоп знак зодіаку СкорпіонСкорпіон Гороскоп знак зодіаку СтрілецьСтрілець Гороскоп знак зодіаку КозерігКозеріг Гороскоп знак зодіаку ВодолійВодолій Гороскоп знак зодіаку РибиРиби

Новини сьогодні

Переглянути всі стрічку новин
Стали відомі результати ЗНО з математики та фізики
Стали відомі результати ЗНО з математики та фізики
Синоптики попереджають про сильні дощі, грози та шквали
Синоптики попереджають про сильні дощі, грози та шквали
В Україні завершилася основна сесія ЗНО-2020
В Україні завершилася основна сесія ЗНО-2020
Кім Кардашьян закликала допомогти Єревану у конфлікті з Баку
Кім Кардашьян закликала допомогти Єревану у конфлікті з Баку
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Всі матеріали Телеграф, опубліковані на цьому сайті з посиланням на агентство "Інтерфакс-Україна", не підлягають подальшому відтворенню та / чи розповсюдженню в будь-якій формі, не інакше як з письмового дозволу агентства. Передрук, копіювання або відтворення інформації, яка містить посилання на агентства "УНІАН", "Укрінформ", "УНН", "Українські новини", "ІТАР-ТАСС", "Українська Фото Група" і "Reuters" в будь-якому вигляді суворо заборонено.

При повному або частковому використанні матеріалів дозволяється тільки за умови наявності прямої, відкритої для пошукових систем гіперпосилання на пряму адресу матеріалу на сайті telegraf.com.ua. Гіперпосилання має міститися виключно в першому абзаці тексту. Розмір шрифту посилання або гіперпосилання не повинен бути менше шрифту публікації.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Правила сайту Контакти Реклама на сайті Політика конфіденційності Про проект Телеграф
Вгору
×
Продовжуючи переглядати telegraf.com.ua, Ви підтверджуєте, що ознайомилися з Правилами користування сайтом, і погоджуєтеся з Політикою конфіденційності
Закрити Погоджуюся