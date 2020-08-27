Скачать
Четвер, 27.08.2020
ВООЗ прогнозує зростання смертності від COVID-19 до зими
ВООЗ прогнозує зростання смертності від COVID-19 до зими
Українцям можуть повернути жорсткий карантин
Українцям можуть повернути жорсткий карантин
Молодіжна збірна України зіграє в Гельсінкі
Молодіжна збірна України зіграє в Гельсінкі
Перші "живі" фото Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro з'явились у мережі
Перші "живі" фото Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro з'явились у мережі

У Кеті Перрі та Орландо Блума народилася дочка: зворушливе фото

У Кеті Перрі та Орландо Блума народилася дочка: зворушливе фото
10:58 Сьогодні Телеграф Фото: instagram
Американська співачка Кеті Перрі та голлівудський актор Орландо Блум стали батьками.

У середу, 26 серпня, 35-річна американська співачка Кеті Перрі та її 43-річний наречений - актор Орландо Блум, стали батьками. У пари народилася дочка, яку назвали Дейзі Дав.

Про це на своїй особистій сторінці в Інтаграм повідомив зоряний батько, супроводивши пост чорно-білим знімком новонародженої.

"Ми сповнені любов'ю і радіємо безпечному і здоровому народженню нашої дочки", - написав Блум.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Публикация от Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

Варто відзначити, що новина також з'явилася на сторінці UNICEF, послами якого є новоспечені батьки. Ця дитина стала першою для Перрі, і другим для Блума, у якого є син Блум від екс-дружини Міранди Керр.

Нагадаємо, про свою вагітність Кеті Перрі оголосила в кліпі під назвою Never Worn White. Ролик був опублікований в березні 2020 року.

Як повідомлялося раніше, Кеті Перрі показала, де буде жити її малятко. Також, в ЗМІ з'явилася інформація про те, що актриса Дженніфер Еністон стане хрещеною мамою доньки Кеті Перрі та Орландо Блума.

Перейти на головну сторінку Додати коментар

Все по темі:

Кэти Перри, Орландо Блум, Дейзі Дав.

Автор:

Телеграф
Додати коментар
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новини категорії

Новини категорії

Сьогодні читають
01 Планета найближчої до нас зірки: як може виглядати поверхня Proxima b (Фото)
02 Археологи знайшли місце чудесних діянь Ісуса Христа (Фото)
03 Протести в США: 17-річний підліток застрелив двох учасників протесту (Відео 18+)
04 The Hardkiss і MONATIK випустили спільний кліп на пісню "Кобра" (Відео)
05 Три улюблених продукти, які викликають почуття тривоги
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодіаку ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодіаку ТелецьТелець Гороскоп знак зодіаку БлизнюкиБлизнюки Гороскоп знак зодіаку РакРак Гороскоп знак зодіаку ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодіаку ДіваДіва
Гороскоп знак зодіаку ТерезиТерези Гороскоп знак зодіаку СкорпіонСкорпіон Гороскоп знак зодіаку СтрілецьСтрілець Гороскоп знак зодіаку КозерігКозеріг Гороскоп знак зодіаку ВодолійВодолій Гороскоп знак зодіаку РибиРиби

Новини сьогодні

Переглянути всі стрічку новин
Єгипет знову відкриває піраміди для туристів
Єгипет знову відкриває піраміди для туристів
Повінь в Афганістані забрала життя більше сотні людей (Фото, Відео)
Повінь в Афганістані забрала життя більше сотні людей (Фото, Відео)
Путін: Росія підготувала резерв із силовиків для Білорусі
Путін: Росія підготувала резерв із силовиків для Білорусі
&quot;Лелею цей час&quot;: вагітна Джіджі Хадід показала ніжні знімки, продемонструвавши свій животик
"Лелею цей час": вагітна Джіджі Хадід показала ніжні знімки, продемонструвавши свій животик
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Всі матеріали Телеграф, опубліковані на цьому сайті з посиланням на агентство "Інтерфакс-Україна", не підлягають подальшому відтворенню та / чи розповсюдженню в будь-якій формі, не інакше як з письмового дозволу агентства. Передрук, копіювання або відтворення інформації, яка містить посилання на агентства "УНІАН", "Укрінформ", "УНН", "Українські новини", "ІТАР-ТАСС", "Українська Фото Група" і "Reuters" в будь-якому вигляді суворо заборонено.

При повному або частковому використанні матеріалів дозволяється тільки за умови наявності прямої, відкритої для пошукових систем гіперпосилання на пряму адресу матеріалу на сайті telegraf.com.ua. Гіперпосилання має міститися виключно в першому абзаці тексту. Розмір шрифту посилання або гіперпосилання не повинен бути менше шрифту публікації.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Правила сайту Контакти Реклама на сайті Політика конфіденційності Про проект Телеграф
Вгору
×
Продовжуючи переглядати telegraf.com.ua, Ви підтверджуєте, що ознайомилися з Правилами користування сайтом, і погоджуєтеся з Політикою конфіденційності
Закрити Погоджуюся