Звезда "Форсажа" порадовал поклонников новостями о рождении второго ребенка
Новости шоу бизнеса: Тайриз Гибсон сообщил поклонникам, что у него родилась дочь.
Актер Тайриз Гибсон во второй раз стал отцом. Этой радостной новостью актер поделился со своими подписчиками в Instagram оригинальным способом, выложив отпечатки ног малышки.
Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here...... 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever....... #PrincessGibson #ShaylasLittleSister #SamanthaGibsonGreatestMotherOfAllTime my wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman..... Thank you Jesus we are so humbled by your grace and love and favor.... #Amen
Актер также раскрыл имя новорожденной: "Мы благодарим бога за то, что наша маленькая принцесса Сорайя Ли появилась на свет вовремя. Моя жена – просто чемпион, я на протяжении 30 часов мог наблюдать невероятную силу этой женщины".
Already on #DaddyDuties.... My wife is the real champion here I have never seen this level of strength and will power..... She was in labor for 30 hours... 8 pounds 6 oz later..... We know our daughter came here to change things.... We wanna say thank you and we appreciate your prayers and love... We are both overjoyed with our new angel Soraya Lee Gibson and exhausted! Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth.... We prayed and invited the spirit of the lord into every room we went into and are truly blessed that God delivered on his promise....: Amen.... So many family moments and celebrations to come.... Your going meet your amazing big sister #Shayla in 4 days.... Your mother’s birthday is in 25 days..... Thanksgiving is near, Christmas is Dec 25th, your father is turning 40 on Dec 30th, then New Years etc....... Overjoyed thank you guys for all the sincere covering in prayers and love queen and princess Gibson is resting!!!! No more post for me......: ( can’t reveal our angel my wife ain’t havin it....... Love you guys ha!!!
Для Тайриза этот ребенок стал уже вторым, у него есть 11-летняя дочь Шейла от брака с Нормой Митчелл. С 2017 года Гибсон состоит в браке с Самантой Ли, и для девушки новорожденная дочка стала первенцем.