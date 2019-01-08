Знаменитый футболист снялся в экстраординарной фотосессии

Скачать
Вторник, 08.01.2019
Фото: Телеграф

Новости шоу бизнеса: Новые снимки знаменитого футболиста и отца четверых детей появились на официальной странице глянца в Instagram.

Неожиданный образ Дэвида Бекхэма поразил его поклонников. На снимках он предстал в белом пиджаке от Dior, под которым виднелась бледно-розовая рубашка в полоску. На его глазах были ярко-зеленые тени, а из-под расстегнутого воротника виднелись татуировки в виде роз изумрудного цвета.

Поговаривают, что такая провокационная фотосессия помогла Дэвиду избавиться от закомплексованности и зависимости от мнения других, ведь он, как публичный человек озабочен тем, что о нем говорят его поклонники.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

From the very first time he set foot on the field, @davidbeckham knew he wanted to be a football player. ‘That’s how my career started and that is where I felt most at ease, most confident and happiest. I turned into a totally different person. Once I was on the field I knew that was what I could do best.’ While his confidence came easily on the pitch, off the pitch was a different story. David Beckham is our #LOVE20.5 cover star, a catalogue of pictures from our first moving image issue - #movingLOVE. #LOVE20.5 goes on sale tomorrow. Photography by @callthis_number @steve__mackey @douglashartfilm Creative Director @kegrand  Fashion Editor @mrkimjones David wears @dior Grooming @sydhayeshair and @mirandajoyce @house99 Thanks to @justinefoord

Публикация от LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine)

Образ для знаменитого футболиста придумывал фэшн-директор Dior'S Menswear Ким Джонс.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

“I was always that kid in the corner that didn’t really say much. I knew that once I was on the field, I was confident. It was all I ever wanted: to be a professional footballer.” A shy kid in the corner no more, @davidbeckham is our #LOVE20.5 cover star, wearing custom made @dior menswear by @mrkimjones. #LOVE20.5 will be on sale at @doverstreetmarketlondon and @condenastworldwidenews tomorrow. @dior Film by @callthis_number @steve__mackey @douglashartfilm Creative Director @kegrand Fashion Editor @mrkimjones Grooming @sydhayeshair and @mirandajoyce @house99 Set Design @stefanbeckman Editor @robbiemailerhowat Audio interview @harriet.verney DOP @robjarvisdop Music @smaggheandcross @nathangregorywilkins @oldwalkingman Publisher @misscatherinerussell Head of fashion and beauty at @youtube @derekblasberg Thanks to @justinefoord

Публикация от LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine)

Всю жизнь я был застенчивым мальчиком, который прятался в углу и почти ни с кем не говорил. Уверенность я нашел, только когда оказался на поле. Это стоило того, чтобы стать профессиональным футболистом, – приводит слова Дэвида издание в анонсе номера.

