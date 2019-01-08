Знаменитый футболист снялся в экстраординарной фотосессии

Неожиданный образ Дэвида Бекхэма поразил его поклонников. На снимках он предстал в белом пиджаке от Dior, под которым виднелась бледно-розовая рубашка в полоску. На его глазах были ярко-зеленые тени, а из-под расстегнутого воротника виднелись татуировки в виде роз изумрудного цвета.
Поговаривают, что такая провокационная фотосессия помогла Дэвиду избавиться от закомплексованности и зависимости от мнения других, ведь он, как публичный человек озабочен тем, что о нем говорят его поклонники.
From the very first time he set foot on the field, @davidbeckham knew he wanted to be a football player. ‘That’s how my career started and that is where I felt most at ease, most confident and happiest. I turned into a totally different person. Once I was on the field I knew that was what I could do best.’ While his confidence came easily on the pitch, off the pitch was a different story. David Beckham is our #LOVE20.5 cover star, a catalogue of pictures from our first moving image issue - #movingLOVE. #LOVE20.5 goes on sale tomorrow. Photography by @callthis_number @steve__mackey @douglashartfilm Creative Director @kegrand Fashion Editor @mrkimjones David wears @dior Grooming @sydhayeshair and @mirandajoyce @house99 Thanks to @justinefoord
Образ для знаменитого футболиста придумывал фэшн-директор Dior'S Menswear Ким Джонс.
Всю жизнь я был застенчивым мальчиком, который прятался в углу и почти ни с кем не говорил. Уверенность я нашел, только когда оказался на поле. Это стоило того, чтобы стать профессиональным футболистом, – приводит слова Дэвида издание в анонсе номера.