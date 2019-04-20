Мама троих детей: Кейт Хадсон похвасталась стройной фигурой

Звезда сообщила радостную новость в Instagram-аккаунте и обнародовала имя долгожданной дочери — Рани Роуз Хадсон. Как и любой матери, актрисе пришлось приложить немало стараний для возвращения к прежним формам, и спустя полгода Кейт похвасталась результатами в своём профиле.
"Итак, друзья, хочу поделиться с вами — всего пара фунтов отделяют меня от идеального веса. Я добилась этого, не зацикливаясь на диетах и сумасшедших тренировках, хотя была весьма дисциплинирована", — написала Кейт в Instagram.
Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie... except it’s anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move... I personally go for the 5 point wine or vodka martini for a treat I digress... What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people. To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you! Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else. Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. Love, Kate PS I ain’t done yet! #NoFilter #AndILoveAFilter
Она также рассказала поклонникам, что благодаря приложению Weight watchers в телефоне смогла отслеживать свое питание и физическую активность, сбросив таким образом 12 килограммов, набранных за время беременности. Судя по фотографиям, которыми актриса стабильно делится с подписчиками, она успеет окончательно привести себя в форму к концу весны, аккурат к съёмкам в новом фильме.