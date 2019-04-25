Умерла известная актриса и модель Стефани Шерк

Скачать
Четверг, 25.04.2019
Фото: Twitter

Новости шоу бизнеса: О потере Стефани сообщил ее муж Демиан Бичир на странице в Instagram

По его словам, любимая умерла "мирно".

"Это было тяжелое время в нашей жизни, и я не знаю, сколько времени мне понадобится, чтобы преодолеть эту боль", – написал Демиан.

Стефани Шерк получила известность благодаря моделингу, после чего начала сниматься в сериалах "Мост", "Теленовелла", "C.S.I.: Киберпространство", комедии с Джессикой Альбой "День святого Валентина" и других проектах.

Последней ее работой стал фильм ужасов "Проклятие", что выходит на экраны в январе 2020 году. В ленте актриса снялась вместе с любимым Дамианом Бичиром.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully. It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace. Queridos amigos, A nombre de la familia Sherk y la familia Bichir Nájera, con un dolor indescriptible, les informo que nuestra hermosa Stefanie Sherk, mi amada esposa, falleció en completa paz, el pasado 20 de Abril del año en curso. Han sido los días más tristes y dolorosos de nuestras vidas y no sabemos cuánto tiempo nos llevará sobreponernos a este dolor. La hermosa, angelical y talentosa presencia de mi Stefanie será echada de menos profundamente y permanecerá en nuestros corazones para siempre. Agrademos a todos de antemano sus oraciones y de manera respetuosa pedimos su comprensión para que podamos vivir este luto en paz y privacidad en estos momentos tan difíciles para todos nosotros. Es nuestra más sincera esperanza que nuestra amada Stefanie, mi ángel y amor de mi vida, descanse eternamente en paz.

Публикация от DEMIAN BICHIR (@demianbichiroficial)

Ушел из жизни оскароносный продюсер Стив Голин

Добавим, супруги познакомились в 2010 году, а через четыре года сыграли свадьбу. Общих детей у них не было.

Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

