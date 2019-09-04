Кайя Гербер стала звездой британского глянца (Фото)

Скачать
Среда, 04.09.2019
Новости шоу бизнеса:

Новости шоу бизнеса:В сети появились только фрагменты из ее рассказа и несколько снимков.

В 18 лет Кайя Гербер может похвастаться немалыми достижениями: она уже не раз шагала по подиумам во время Недели моды и стала послом Chanel. Однако на этом модель не останавливается и активно расширяет сотрудничество с глянцем, в частности, Vogue. 

В день своего рождения, 3 сентября, Кайя Гербер призналась, что стала главной звездой октябрьского выпуска Vogue Britain. Для глянца она примерила эффектные образы и дала откровенное интервью.

В частности, Кайя Гербер призналась, что пока полностью отдает свое свободное время работе. А вот что касается личной жизни, то модель уверяет: пока не думает о романах и ухаживаниях, поскольку на это не хватает времени. 

Когда я работаю, у меня нет сил даже флиртовать с кем-нибудь. Но я не теряю надежду найти свою настоящую любовь,– призналась Кайя Гербер.  

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

@KaiaGerber stars on the October 2019 cover of #BritishVogue. Over the past few seasons, the model – a runway fixture and #CindyCrawford’s daughter – has evolved from a dirt-biking tomboy into one of fashion’s international celebrities, with an ability to conjure ‘80s glamour and fresh-faced innocence that captivates designers from New York to Paris. She spends time with @OliviaJSinger discussing growing up in the digital age, dealing with public scrutiny, and becoming the face of a generation. Click the link in bio for @Edward_Enninful’s editor’s letter and read the full interview in the new issue, on newsstands Friday 6 September. #KaiaGerber wears a @MaisonValentino silk jumpsuit and a Valentino Garavani silk headscarf and earrings. Photographed by #StevenMeisel and styled by #JoeMcKenna with hair by @GuidoPalau, make-up by @PatMcGrathReal and nails by @JinSoonChoi.

Публикация от British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Не избежала модель и вопроса о ее досуге. Многие поклонники Кайи уверены, что жизнь манекенщицы – это вечеринки, новые знакомства и дорогой отдых. Однако эти стереотипы дочь Синди Кроуфорд опровергла.  

"У меня дома есть нарды, и это все, что мне нужно. Когда я дома, я живу жизнью 70-летней женщины... У меня старая душа", – с юмором рассказала Кайя Гербер.  

Иванка Трамп в белом платье и с новой стрижкой (Фото)

Саму съемку для британского Vogue модель назвала подарком на 18-летие. Модель имела прекрасную возможность поработать со знаменитым фотографом Стивеном Мейзелом, известным по рекламам Dior, Calvin Klein, Armani, Versace, Valentino и Roberto Cavalli.

Для хрупкой Кайи он подобрал образы в стиле восьмидесятых. Обложку авторы Vogue украсили снимком модели, которая позировала в платье и головном уборе в белый горох. А вот на страницах глянца Кайя Гербер появится в объемных платьях и неаккуратной прической.

