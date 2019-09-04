Кайя Гербер стала звездой британского глянца (Фото)

В 18 лет Кайя Гербер может похвастаться немалыми достижениями: она уже не раз шагала по подиумам во время Недели моды и стала послом Chanel. Однако на этом модель не останавливается и активно расширяет сотрудничество с глянцем, в частности, Vogue.
В день своего рождения, 3 сентября, Кайя Гербер призналась, что стала главной звездой октябрьского выпуска Vogue Britain. Для глянца она примерила эффектные образы и дала откровенное интервью.
В частности, Кайя Гербер призналась, что пока полностью отдает свое свободное время работе. А вот что касается личной жизни, то модель уверяет: пока не думает о романах и ухаживаниях, поскольку на это не хватает времени.
Когда я работаю, у меня нет сил даже флиртовать с кем-нибудь. Но я не теряю надежду найти свою настоящую любовь,– призналась Кайя Гербер.
Не избежала модель и вопроса о ее досуге. Многие поклонники Кайи уверены, что жизнь манекенщицы – это вечеринки, новые знакомства и дорогой отдых. Однако эти стереотипы дочь Синди Кроуфорд опровергла.
"У меня дома есть нарды, и это все, что мне нужно. Когда я дома, я живу жизнью 70-летней женщины... У меня старая душа", – с юмором рассказала Кайя Гербер.
Саму съемку для британского Vogue модель назвала подарком на 18-летие. Модель имела прекрасную возможность поработать со знаменитым фотографом Стивеном Мейзелом, известным по рекламам Dior, Calvin Klein, Armani, Versace, Valentino и Roberto Cavalli.
Для хрупкой Кайи он подобрал образы в стиле восьмидесятых. Обложку авторы Vogue украсили снимком модели, которая позировала в платье и головном уборе в белый горох. А вот на страницах глянца Кайя Гербер появится в объемных платьях и неаккуратной прической.