Понедельник, 20.01.2020
Итоги дня 19 января: Крещение Господне, прощание с погибшими в Иране и вирус в Китае
Гончарук: Новые назначения и кадровые изменения будут (Видео)
"Веселый парень": Макгрегор ответил на вызов Мейвезера
20 января - приметы и обряды на Ивана Крестителя
"Снимали 6 месяц беременности": Искра Лоуренс полностью обнажилась (Фото)

Новости шоу бизнеса:Беременная Искра Лоуренс опубликовала на станице в соц сети обнаженные снимки.

Зажигательная блондинка, которая вскоре впервые станет мамой, позировала перед камерой абсолютно голой. Свою грудь беременна Искра Лоуренс прикрыла руками. А вот другие интимные части тела скрыли от общественности помощники фотографа, которые держали белую ткань перед пышнотелой моделью.

Уже в посте Искра Лоуренс объяснила, почему решилась на такую провокационную съемку. По словам модели, ее тело ежедневно меняется во время беременности, что она и хочет заснять. Вероятно, после рождения первенца поклонники звезды смогут увидеть, как Искра Лоуренс выглядела на каждом этапе вынашивания ребенка. А пока ежемесячно она накапливает интимные кадры, которыми охотно делится с читателями блога.

Снимали мой 6 месяц беременности. Я хотела поделиться моей историей, ведь рассказ каждой женщины, которая ожидает появление ребенка, уникален. Мое тело кардинально меняется и это так поражает, – объяснила Искра Лоуренс.

 
 
 
На другом снимке Искра Лоуренс появилась в крошечном бикини. Беременная модель засветила пышные ягодицы перед камерой, чем взбудоражила сеть.

Нас будет трое: модель Искра Лоуренс беременна

Впервые о беременности Искры Лоуренс Пышнотелая модель Искра Лоуренс беременна: первые фото звезды мир узнал в начале ноября 2019 года. Тогда модель заявила, что с музыкальным продюсером Филиппом Пейном ожидает появление первенца.

Беременность, Модель, Снимки, Искра Лоуренс.
