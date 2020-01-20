"Снимали 6 месяц беременности": Искра Лоуренс полностью обнажилась (Фото)

Зажигательная блондинка, которая вскоре впервые станет мамой, позировала перед камерой абсолютно голой. Свою грудь беременна Искра Лоуренс прикрыла руками. А вот другие интимные части тела скрыли от общественности помощники фотографа, которые держали белую ткань перед пышнотелой моделью.
Уже в посте Искра Лоуренс объяснила, почему решилась на такую провокационную съемку. По словам модели, ее тело ежедневно меняется во время беременности, что она и хочет заснять. Вероятно, после рождения первенца поклонники звезды смогут увидеть, как Искра Лоуренс выглядела на каждом этапе вынашивания ребенка. А пока ежемесячно она накапливает интимные кадры, которыми охотно делится с читателями блога.
Снимали мой 6 месяц беременности. Я хотела поделиться моей историей, ведь рассказ каждой женщины, которая ожидает появление ребенка, уникален. Мое тело кардинально меняется и это так поражает, – объяснила Искра Лоуренс.
How did you evolve this year? There’s no better time to reflect on your accomplishments, cherished memories, failures, lessons, relationships that grew or ended, your self love journey I’m not sure how many of you journal or create vision boards, but I want you to take note of how much time you dedicated to yourself this year? I’m aware that isn’t easy or doesn’t seem possible depending on your financial situation, time commitments, pressure from family or to give yourself to supporting your family, maybe you aren’t safe or illness has taken over So so many reasons, but I hope there’s even just one thing you did for you this year - because you deserve it And if it didn’t happen this year, everyday is a new day and a new chance to try and prioritise you (even just for 5 minutes) Stop letting people tell you you can’t, including yourself, because often we are the only ones holding ourselves back This applies to any day of any year to anyone You’ve got this . And to my partner @philipapayne and our baby Ive got you and we’ve got each other . . Thank you for this magical shoot @ashleyjophoto @mollyfredenberg @jonmichaelhall @rywilliams.co @Zoe_sheehy @Lindsaychapinphoto @jennacurran . . . #pregnancy #pregnantbelly #pregnancyphotoshoot #preggo #babybelly #25weekspregnant #babybump #noretouch #nophotoshop #loveyourself
Filmed a lil 6 month pregnancy body update (Link in my bio to my Youtube video) I wanted to share my perspective as everyone’s journey is unique, my body is changing so much in totally new ways - it’s fascinating. As someone whose experienced body dysmorphia and disordered eating I wanted to talk from a recovery point of view and hopefully help you feel more comfortable on this journey too And for those not able or struggling to conceive I’m sending you my love and just working through the legalities so I can do the giveaway to help support you Here the URL link to the video too https://bit.ly/2tbEJf0 . . . #pregnancy #preggo #6monthspregnant #babybelly #bodyconfidence #selflove #bodytransformation #pregnant
На другом снимке Искра Лоуренс появилась в крошечном бикини. Беременная модель засветила пышные ягодицы перед камерой, чем взбудоражила сеть.
My lovely lady bumps... in the back and in the front . 7 months never felt so . And s/o to @aerie for the sexy undies #aeriereal . You can screenshot the pic to find my undies @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2JfS4 #liketkit . . . #preggo #7monthspregnant #28weekspregnant #squats #pregnantbelly #thicc #bodyconfidence #everyBODYisbeautiful
Впервые о беременности Искры Лоуренс Пышнотелая модель Искра Лоуренс беременна: первые фото звезды мир узнал в начале ноября 2019 года. Тогда модель заявила, что с музыкальным продюсером Филиппом Пейном ожидает появление первенца.