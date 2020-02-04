Билли Айлиш снялась в яркой фотосесии для престижного глянца (Фото)

Скачать
Вторник, 04.02.2020
Новости шоу бизнеса:18-летняя певица позировала для обложки американского Vogue.

Американская певица украсила сразу три обложки американского Vogue. Билли Айлиш позировала перед объективом сразу трех именитых фэшн-фотографов. Так, над фотографиями работали Хассан Хаджадж, который славится работами в стиле поп-арта, нью-йоркский художник Итан Джеймс Грин, а также фотограф из Англии Харли Вейр.

Кроме эффектных кадров в дерзких образах Билли Айлиш откровенно рассказала о своем пути к заоблачному успеху. Как оказалось, девушка совсем не понимает, почему мировое сообщество воспринимает ее как бунтарку. По мнению звезды, то, что ее треки далеки от классических поп-хитов, а сценические образы не имеют ничего общего с девичьими нарядами, совсем не означает, что она нарушает общественные правила.

Возможно, люди видят во мне бунтарку, ведь сами чувствуют, что должны следовать правилам? Это круто, если я могу заставить кого-то чувствовать себя свободным делать то, что действительно хочется, а не то, что ожидают, – предположила звезда.

Кроме того, у Билли Айлиш ранее было множество комплексов, которые едва не привели к психическим расстройствам. Девушка мечтала быть моделью, но никогда не отличалась высоким ростом и стройным телом. Именно внешность, которая казалась девушке далеко не идеальной, повлекла суицидальные мысли.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

At the 2020 #Grammys, 18-year-old @billieeilish walked away with four of the night’s biggest awards, including best new artist, record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. In winning those four major awards, she also replaced @TaylorSwift as the youngest-ever solo winner for album of the year and became the first woman and second person ever to win record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist in the same year. Now, she can also add Vogue cover star to her impressive resume. For our March issue, Vogue commissioned three unique covers—all starring @billieeilish—from three different photographers. Tap the link in our bio to read the full profile. Photographed by @harleyweir, styled by @alex_jordan_harrington, written by @robertjhaskell, Vogue, March 2020.

Публикация от Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

“Music was always underlying,” March cover star @billieeilish explains of her childhood. “I always sang. It was like wearing underwear: It was just always underneath whatever else you were doing.” She wrote her first song on the ukulele at age seven, and she soon taught herself how to play piano and guitar from watching YouTube videos. She was willfully independent, never pushed to the stage. “You know how there’s always that singer kid who’s like, ‘I can sing!’ and then would sing in front of you? I remember hating that person. The kid who does it for the applause and thinks they’re amazing, and their mom is like, ‘Yeah, she’s gonna be da-da-da.’ I never put myself in that category, so for a long time I didn’t realize that I was a singer, too.” Tap the link in our bio to read the full profile. Photographed by @ethanjamesgreeen, styled by @alex_jordan_harrington, written by @robertjhaskell, Vogue, March 2020

Публикация от Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Билли Айлиш попросила фанатов перестать копировать ее образы (Фото)

Мое тело начало развиваться очень рано. У меня выросла грудь, когда мне было 9. В 11 у меня началась менструация. Таким образом, мое тело развивалось быстрее, чем мой мозг... У меня было терпение к себе. Я не сделала этот последний шаг. Я ждала. И некоторые мысли исчезли,– призналась исполнительница.

Vogue, Журнал, Обложка, Снимки, Глянец, Билли Айлиш.
