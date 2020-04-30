Беременная Хлоя Севиньи появилась обнаженной в новой фотосессии (Фото)

Известная актриса Хлоя Севиньи готовится со дня на день родить своего первенца.
И пока поклонники замерли в ожидании радостной новости, актриса делится с фанатами эффектными фотосессиями, которые успела сделать на последних месяцах беременности.
Так, недавно Хлоя показала фото для журнала Homme Girls, на которых предстала полураздетой, а теперь Севиньи опубликовала новую фотосессию и она вышла намного откровенней предыдущей!
Так, во время съемки для майского номера журнала The Cut знаменитость разделась полностью. Как сообщается, в тот момент актриса уже была "почти на девятом месяце беременности".
Good Morning to Chloë Sevigny and ONLY Chloë Sevigny, our May #CutCoverStar! Beyond her career as an actress, model, and designer, the perennial “It” girl has earned a reputation for having impeccable taste in everything and demonstrating it with intoxicating nonchalance. Just three weeks before her due date, Sevigny spoke with us over the phone about everything from her crush on Andrew Cuomo to sexting. And in case you’re wondering, no, she’s not baking bread or hoarding toilet paper; that would be trying too hard, and that’s one thing Sevigny never does. Tap the link in bio for the full profile on @chloessevigny’s quarantining and our Zoom cover photo shoot with her. –– Words by @emiliapetrarca Photography by @elizavetaporodina Styling by @chloessevigny Photography Direction by @lradel Fashion Direction by @rebeccarams Photography Assistance by @josef_beyer
@chloessevigny on what she would do if she had 24 hours right now to go out in New York: "I’m very excited to get drunk with friends and dance at The Pyramid after the baby’s out. That frivolous revelry that we used to participate in… Just being able to let go. I can’t wait for us to go dancing and sing our hearts out and cry and twirl about." Head to link in bio for more on how our #CutCoverStar, THE #ChloeSevigny, is making it through these days. –– Words by @emiliapetrarca Photography by @elizavetaporodina Styling by @chloessevigny Photography Direction by @lradel Fashion Direction by @rebeccarams Photography Assistance by @josef_beyer
Напомним, в январе радостной новостью поделилась актриса Хлоя Севиньи, которая ожидает рождения первенца в 45 лет.