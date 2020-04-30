Скачать
Четверг, 30.04.2020
COVID-2019 (Коронавирус)
Противоэпидемические мероприятия: Инспекторы Госпотребслужбы начали проверять рынки
Штаб ООС: боевики четыре раза нарушали "тишину"
ПСЖ признан чемпионом Франции 2019/20
С фильтром N95: суббренд Xiaomi выпустит защитную маску Aeri (Фото)

Беременная Хлоя Севиньи появилась обнаженной в новой фотосессии (Фото)
Новости шоу бизнеса:45-летняя актриса снялась в эффектной фотосессии на последних месяцах беременности.

Известная актриса Хлоя Севиньи готовится со дня на день родить своего первенца.

И пока поклонники замерли в ожидании радостной новости, актриса делится с фанатами эффектными фотосессиями, которые успела сделать на последних месяцах беременности.

Так, недавно Хлоя показала фото для журнала Homme Girls, на которых предстала полураздетой, а теперь Севиньи опубликовала новую фотосессию и она вышла намного откровенней предыдущей!

Так, во время съемки для майского номера журнала The Cut знаменитость разделась полностью. Как сообщается, в тот момент актриса уже была "почти на девятом месяце беременности".

 
 
 
"Мы очень счастливы": мама Джиджи Хадид подтвердила беременность дочери

Напомним, в январе радостной новостью поделилась актриса Хлоя Севиньи, которая ожидает рождения первенца в 45 лет.

