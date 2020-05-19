Леонардо Ди Каприо пожертвовал круглую сумму для защиты исчезающих горилл

Голливудский актер Леонардо Ди Каприо пожертвовал 2 миллиона долларов заповеднику "Вирунга", который расположен в Демократической Республике Конго и известен своей популяцией исчезающих горных горилл.
Об этом актер написал в своем Instagram.
"Национальный парк является одним из самых биологически разнообразных районов на планете и домом для горных горилл, находящихся под угрозой исчезновения", – отметил он.
Virunga National Park is one of the most biologically diverse areas on the planet and home to the critically endangered mountain gorilla. Three weeks ago, twelve park rangers and their driver tragically lost their lives protecting civilians from an armed attack by a militia group. The future of Virunga hangs in the balance as it deals with the impacts of Ebola and COVID-19, and now this recent attack. Today, with the help of @EarthAlliance, @EmersonCollective and @Global_Wildlife_Conservation, along with support from @europeaid and @VirungaNationalPark, we announced the Virunga Fund, with $2 million in seed funding. If you can, please join me in supporting the fund today. Please see the link in my bio.
При этом он призвал всех желающих поддержать заповедник "Вирунга" и присоединиться к благотворительной инициативе, перечислив деньги на счет благотворительного фонда Virunga Fund.