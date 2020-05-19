Скачать
Вторник, 19.05.2020
COVID-2019 (Коронавирус)
Суррогатное материнство: ВР предлагают ввести уголовную ответственность за нарушения
Суррогатное материнство: ВР предлагают ввести уголовную ответственность за нарушения
В Минздраве рассказали, переносят ли COVID-19 мухи и комары
В Минздраве рассказали, переносят ли COVID-19 мухи и комары
Три украинских обладателя Золотого мяча обратились к Верховной Раде
Три украинских обладателя Золотого мяча обратились к Верховной Раде
В США скончался актер из фильма "Лицо со шрамом"
В США скончался актер из фильма "Лицо со шрамом"

Леонардо Ди Каприо пожертвовал круглую сумму для защиты исчезающих горилл

Леонардо Ди Каприо пожертвовал круглую сумму для защиты исчезающих горилл
16:12 Сегодня Телеграф УНИАН Фото: twitter

Новости шоу бизнеса:Актер также призвал всех желающих присоединиться к благотворительной инициативе.

Голливудский актер Леонардо Ди Каприо пожертвовал 2 миллиона долларов заповеднику "Вирунга", который расположен в Демократической Республике Конго и известен своей популяцией исчезающих горных горилл.

Об этом актер написал в своем Instagram.

"Национальный парк является одним из самых биологически разнообразных районов на планете и домом для горных горилл, находящихся под угрозой исчезновения", – отметил он.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Virunga National Park is one of the most biologically diverse areas on the planet and home to the critically endangered mountain gorilla. Three weeks ago, twelve park rangers and their driver tragically lost their lives protecting civilians from an armed attack by a militia group. The future of Virunga hangs in the balance as it deals with the impacts of Ebola and COVID-19, and now this recent attack. Today, with the help of @EarthAlliance, @EmersonCollective and @Global_Wildlife_Conservation, along with support from @europeaid and @VirungaNationalPark, we announced the Virunga Fund, with $2 million in seed funding. If you can, please join me in supporting the fund today. Please see the link in my bio.

Публикация от Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio)

 Роберт Де Ниро и Леонардо Ди Каприо запустили благотворительную инициативу в рамках борьбы с Covid-19 (Видео)

При этом он призвал всех желающих поддержать заповедник "Вирунга" и присоединиться к благотворительной инициативе, перечислив деньги на счет благотворительного фонда Virunga Fund.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Благотворительность, Актер, Леонардо ди Каприо, Голливудский актер.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 С ними кожа будет моложе и свежее: какие продукты стоит добавить в рацион
02 Чтение - лучший релакс: Билл Гейтс посоветовал книги, которые стоит прочитать
03 Плевать на погоду: новая VR-система поможет вертолетам безопасно приземляться
04 Nokia 5.3 добралась до Украины: продажи бюджетника уже начались
05 В Украину возвращаются дожди: прогноз погоды на ближайшие дни
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Посмотреть всю ленту новостей
Карта коронавируса в Украине и мире 19 мая: как распространяется Covid-19 (Онлайн)
Карта распространения коронавируса в Украине и мире
В Киеве снижается заболеваемость коронавирусом: за сутки 38 случаев
В Киеве снижается заболеваемость коронавирусом
Зеленский назвал обнадеживающей статистику по коронавирусу
Зеленский назвал обнадеживающей статистику по коронавирусу
&quot;Холостяк-10&quot;: Дана Оханская сделала откровенное признание
"Холостяк-10": Дана Оханская сделала откровенное признание
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь