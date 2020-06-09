Новая обложка журнала Vogue: художниками от двух до десяти лет (Фото)

На инстаграм-странице журнала Vogue появились публикации, где показали неординарные обложки глянцевого издания. Авторам этих шедевров от двух до десяти лет. Рисунки и подписи к ним поражают душевностью и искренностью.
Таким образом редакция стремилась обратить внимание на наиболее незаметных и наименее очевидных жертв пандемии коронавируса в мире.
Для модного глянца дети изображали одежду в различных и оригинальных вариантах.
#OurNewWorld, the June issue of Vogue Italia, will be on newsstands tomorrow. The issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors aged between two and ten. #OurNewWorld Tadzio D.M., 6 years old, from Paris. We asked Tadzio what is the new world for him and he said “A world full of animals. I drew a penguin because I like their colours, they walk funny and they live in Antártica.” For the Vogue Italia’s cover he drew a @Chanelofficial look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection. ———— Cover 3 of 8 Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Discover more via link in bio.
Первый рисунок 6-летнего мальчика Тадцио из Парижа: "Я вижу мир, в котором много животных. Нарисовал пингвина, потому что мне нравятся их цвета, они смешно ходят и живут в Антарктиде".
“It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child.” #Picasso. #OurNewWorld, the June issue of Vogue Italia, will be on newsstands tomorrow. The issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors aged between two and ten. “This issue has been created for and together with children from different countries. Kids have been the most overlooked and least obvious victims of the pandemic; we’re starting from them to imagine a new world.” #EmanueleFarneti #OurNewWorld “Can I play a Shrick on you?’ says Thomas W., 4 years old, from New York, who drew a @Chanelofficial look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection on one of the Vogue Italia’s covers. ———— Cover 1 of 8 Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Discover more via link in bio.
Автором следующей обложки является Томас, которому 4 года. Он из Нью-Йорка и на своем рисунке изобразил Шрека в модном наряде.
#OurNewWorld, the June issue of Vogue Italia, will be on newsstands tomorrow. The issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors aged between two and ten. “Without even considering the infringement on the children’s right to play and socialise, it is simply incredible and unacceptable that in many countries, Italy included, nobody yet knows if and how schools will reopen in September.” #EmanueleFarneti #OurNewWorld Nori T., 5 years old, from Amsterdam, drew a @Chanelofficial look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection on one of the Vogue Italia’s covers. “It was fun actually! I liked drawing the clothing. What was special about it, is that it is fashion clothing! Also the colors are nice, they are the colors of fashion.” ————— Cover 2 of 8 Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Discover more via link in bio.
5-летняя Нори из Амстердама также присоединилась к созданию обложек: "На самом деле, было весело. Мне понравилось рисовать одежду. Особым является то, что это модная одежда. Также цвета приятные, цвета моды".
#OurNewWorld, the June issue of Vogue Italia, will be on newsstands tomorrow. The issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors aged between two and ten. #OurNewWorld Camilla C., 2 years old, lives in Dakar. When we asked her mother if she could provide us with a high-resolution image of the drawing, she informed us that unfortunately it had already been thrown out, given the child artist's prodigious daily production. For the Vogue Italia’s cover she drew a @Chanelofficial look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection. ————— Cover 4 of 8 Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Discover more via link in bio.
#OurNewWorld, the June issue of Vogue Italia, will be on newsstands tomorrow. The issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors aged between two and ten. #OurNewWorld Giorgio P., 10 years old, lives in Parma. For the Vogue Italia’s cover he drew a @Chanelofficial look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection. ———— Cover 5 of 8 Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Discover more via link in bio.
#OurNewWorld, the June issue of Vogue Italia, will be on newsstands tomorrow. The issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors aged between two and ten. #OurNewWorld Pietro R., 6 years old, from Milano, drew a @Chanelofficial look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection on one of the Vogue Italia’s covers. Pietro loves trains, off-road vehicles and all things mechanical. But then he discovered the pleasure of drawing "ladies", as he calls them. ———— Cover 6 of 8 Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Discover more via link in bio.
#OurNewWorld, the June issue of Vogue Italia, will be on newsstands tomorrow. The issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors aged between two and ten. #OurNewWorld Rachele T., 5 years old, from Bologna, made many attempts with sequins, stars and applied fabric. She was so passionate that she did a customized Chanel logo on one of her white t-shirts. For the Vogue Italia’s cover she drew a @Chanelofficial look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection. ———— Cover 7 of 8 Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Discover more via link in bio.
#OurNewWorld, the June issue of Vogue Italia, will be on newsstands tomorrow. The issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors aged between two and ten. #OurNewWorld Violetta T., 5 years old, lives in Milan. At first she didn't want to do the drawing, then when she found out it was for a magazine that you buy at the newsstand, she put a lot of effort into it. Then, when she was told it was going to be on the cover, she burst out laughing. She drew a @Chanelofficial look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection. ———— “There’s a simple and fundamental reason why this issue of Vogue Italia is dedicated to children, to their new world. It’s because we think they are the most overlooked and least obvious victims of the pandemic that is affecting us all. Without even considering the infringement on their right to play and socialise, it is simply incredible and unacceptable that in many countries, Italy included, nobody yet knows if and how schools will reopen in September. Furthermore, children’s predicament is inevitably compounded by what has settled in their subconscious during these months of confusion and anxiety, the repercussions of which are destined to take shape over time. This is why the June Issue of Vogue Italia includes many fairy tales. For centuries, such stories have been used as a way to crystallise our fears and thereby come to terms with them. In many of these tales, clothing plays a crucial role because it is the means by which each of us chooses to portray ourselves to others. Accordingly, we have also taken the opportunity to try and explain to children this strange, often illogical, but still uniquely wonderful world of fashion – which, like in a fairy tale, will have to endure a rite of passage in these coming months. As for the covers, which have been entrusted to eight very young authors (aged between two and ten), I think there is little to add to the poetry of the images. Just something Picasso said: “It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child.” #EmanueleFarneti ———— Cover 8 of 8 Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi
В заметке отмечается, что этот выпуск создавали вместе с детьми из разных стран мира. Именно из детей мы начинаем представлять новый мир, который будет после того, как мы победим смертельный COVID-19, унесший жизни нескольких сотен тысяч человек в разных уголках планеты.