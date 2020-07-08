Не забыла и защитную маску: королева Летиция показала трендовый деловой образ

Королева Летиция и король Филипп IV отправились в тур по городам своей страны. Целью путешествия стала поддержка экономической, социальной и культурной деятельности после вспышки коронавируса в мире. Во время визита в монастырь Сан-Хуан-де-ла-Пенья на юго-западе Гака Ее Величество продемонстрировала элегантный стильный образ.
Монастырь Сан-Хуан-де-ла-Пенья – это религиозный комплекс в городе Санта-Крус-де-ла-Серос. Ранее он был одним из важнейших монастырей в Арагоне. В нем есть двухуровневая церковь, частично высеченная в камне большой скалы, которая нависает над фундаментом.
Для поездки в религиозное место королева выбрала трикотажную белую футболку с небольшим круглым декольте. Соединила ее с черными кюлотами. Дополнила look босоножками черного цвета на платформе. Талию королева подчеркнула с помощью тонкого черного пояса.
Уши Летиции украшали минималистичные золотые серьги-кольца. Ее Величество дополнила свой аутфит неизменным аксессуаром современности – защитной маской.
Королева Летиция любит собирать волосы в хвост, и на этот раз сделала именно так. На лице у нее был макияж с акцентом на глазах.