В Нью-Йорке дебютировала Toyota Highlander нового поколения

Автомобиль использует как традиционные, так и гибридные моторы. К первым относится бензиновый V6 объемом 3,5 литра и мощностью 295 л.с. Toyota Highlander Hybrid оснащен 2,5-литровым бензиновым мотором вместе с электроустановкой в 48 Вольт. Суммарная мощность гибрида – 240 "лошадок". Это на 65 л.с. меньше, чем у третьего поколения – но меньший по объему мотор улучшил топливную эффективность кроссовера.
Одно из главных изменений – мультимедийная система с экраном в 12,3 дюймов – самый крупный среди моделей этого класса. Правда, эта опция доступна только в комплектации Platinum. В версиях попроще экран восьмидюймовый.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Which 3-row crossover would you pick? Ford Explorer, Kia Telluride, Mazda CX-9, or the 2020 Toyota Highlander seen here? . Since the Toyota Highlander made its debut, each generation has gotten bigger and better than the last. Such is the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander that is making its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The fourth-generation of the Highlander now gets 7 or 8-passenger options and is 2.36-inches longer than the outgoing model. Most of that length has been added in the cargo area for greater volume. The 2nd-row seats can slide 1.2-inches to add more space between the 2nd and 3rd-rows. Looks wise, the 2020 Toyota Highlander does get a little bolder and more aggressive and I’m really liking the design language here. . Inside, the 2020 Toyota Highlander adopts some cues from new Toyota models and offers standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Waze, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Also standard is Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 suite of driver assist technologies. Depending on the model and options you pick, there is also a giant 12.3-inch touchscreen display. . Powertrain wise, the 2020 Toyota Highlander will be available with a 3.5L V6 engine making 295-hp. The hybrid Highlander will be powered by a 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine with two electric motors that make a combined 240-hp and allow for an EPA-estimated 34 mpg combined. . The V6 2020 Highlander goes on sale this December while the hybrid model will arrive in February 2020.
Комплекс безопасности Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 включает предупредительный сигнал о выезде из полосы и соблюдение рядности движения, распознавание пешеходов, адаптивный круиз-контроль, система предупреждения лобового столкновения, автоматическое переключение дальнего света и распознавание дорожных знаков.
На рынке США Toyota Highlander появится в декабре 2019 года, гибридные модели дилеры получат в феврале 2020. Стоимость нового автомобиля пока неизвестна.