Скачать
Среда, 10.06.2020
COVID-2019 (Коронавирус)
Стало известно, когда Евросоюз планирует открытие внешних границ
Стало известно, когда Евросоюз планирует открытие внешних границ
Украинцы смогут менять поставщика газа
Украинцы смогут менять поставщика газа
Фьюри и Джошуа проведут два боя
Фьюри и Джошуа проведут два боя
"Эта зима будет жарче лета": организаторы Atlas Weekend хотят провести зимний фестиваль
"Эта зима будет жарче лета": организаторы Atlas Weekend хотят провести зимний фестиваль

Художник Такаши Мураками посвятил новые гравюры протестам в США

Художник Такаши Мураками посвятил новые гравюры протестам в США
18:32 Сегодня Телеграф nv.ua Фото: instagram

Новости культуры:Такаши Мураками планирует выручить от продажи коллекции круглую сумму благотворительных средств.

Всемирно известный японский художник присоединился к расовым протестам Black Lives Matter, охватившим США после убийства Джорджа Флойда.

В июле Мураками выпустит лимитированную коллекцию гравюр, а все средства от продажи передаст нескольким американским организациям, борющимся за расовое и социальное равенство.

Коллекция будет состоять из шести черно-белых принтов, которые будут изданы тиражем 300 экземпляров каждый. Их будут украшать знаменитые черепа и цветы черного цвета, являющиеся визиткой Мураками. Ожидается, что художник выручит от продажи коллекции порядка $1 млн.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Takashi Murakami for #BLM I have said that a role of an artist is to discern the present and express it for the future audience. But if my art can effect any change here and now, I want to contribute it not only to give back but to give power to the Black community plagued by the racial injustice. And so I decided to produce a series of prints for sale, to donate the entire proceeds to the U.S. organizations fighting for social justice and racial equality. In order to get directly engaged in the movement that is taking place in America, I asked @NTWRK to be my partner for the project. I will be releasing six black prints featuring my quintessential flower and skull designs, each edition of 300, through @NTWRK. Each print will be silkscreened and I will finish the individual work with spray paint. I am in discussion with NTWRK to arrange for 100% of the sales to go to various organizations dedicated to changing the systems oppressing the Black community, including @blklivesmatter, @eji_org, and @colorofchange. Additional details on the release of the print collection, including pricing and launch date, will be announced in the coming weeks. (The images shown here are the design mockups created digitally.) #blacklivesmatter

Публикация от Takashi Murakami (@takashipom)

 Протесты в США: Banksy посвятил новую работу проблеме расизма (Фото)

"Я считаю, что задача художника заключается в том, чтобы отражать настоящее и выражать его для будущей аудитории", — сказал Такаши Мураками, — "Но если мое искусство может привести к каким-либо изменениям здесь и сейчас, то я хочу не просто внести в это свой вклад, но и вдохновить сообщество афроамериканцев, страдающего от расовой несправедливости".

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Искусство, Black Lives Matter, Такаши Мураками.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Гвоздик уходит из бокса: чем будет заниматься боксер
02 Как быстро избавиться от газов в кишечнике
03 Жара, ливни и штормовой ветер: синоптики рассказали о погоде в ближайшие дни
04 Представитель Донетчины в ТКГ: Боевики не стремятся приблизить какое-то перемирие
05 Какие завтра праздники: традиции и приметы на 11 июня
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Посмотреть всю ленту новостей
День на Донбассе: боевики применили запрещенные минометы
День на Донбассе: боевики применили запрещенные минометы
После жалоб бизнеса президент позвонил главе Минэкономики
После жалоб бизнеса президент позвонил главе Минэкономики
Дело Шеремета: cуд отказался освободить Кузьменко из-под стражи
Дело Шеремета: cуд отказался освободить Кузьменко
Оружие в борьбе с изменением климата: водные ветряные мельницы лучше добывают чистую энергию
Оружие в борьбе с изменением климата: водные ветряные мельницы лучше добывают чистую энергию
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь