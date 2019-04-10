Принц Гарри снимет сериал о психическом здоровье с Опрой Уинфри

Скачать
Среда, 10.04.2019
21:18 Сегодня Телеграф 24tv.ua

Новости культуры: Герцог Сассекский принц Гарри вместе с популярной американской телеведущей Опрой Уинфри работают над созданием документального сериала о психическом здоровье.

Он выйдет на экраны в 2020 году.

Принц Гарри и Опра Уинфри выступят в роли режиссеров и исполнительных продюсеров сериала. Об этом сообщается на официальной странице герцога и герцогини Сассекских в Instagram.

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

Допис, поширений The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

"Динамический документальный сериал сосредоточит свое внимание на психических расстройствах и психическом здоровье, вдохновляя зрителей на честный разговор о вызовах, с которыми сталкивается каждый из нас, и о том, как научиться не просто выживать, но процветать," - говорится в заявлении.

СМИ: Принц Уильям изменял Кейт Миддлтон с ее лучшей подругой

Производством занимается компания Apple, следовательно сериал выйдет на платформе Apple. Сейчас с подробностей нового проекта известно лишь то, что в некоторых эпизодах появятся Риз Уизерспун, Дженнифер Энистон и Джей Джей Абрамс.

"Мы надеемся, что сериал выйдет положительным и поучительным. Для меня невероятная гордость - работать над ним вместе с Опрой", - отметил принц Гарри.

