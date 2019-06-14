Netflix взялся за экранизацию фильма "Хроники Нарнии": подробности

Американский продюсер запустит франшизу для стримингового сервиса Netflix.
Как сообщает издание The Hollywood Reporter, кинокомпания Netflix продолжает работать над перспективными проектами, чтобы привлекать новых клиентов. Так, вскоре стриминговый сервис начнет работать над франшизой серии книг "Хроники Нарнии", которую написал английский писатель Клайв Стейплз Льюис.
Оскароносный сценарист Мэттью Олдрич создаст целый проект, который будет включать фильмы и сериалы, основой для которых послужат семь частей произведений. Исполнительными продюсерами картин стали Марк Гордон, Дуглас Гришем и Винсент Зибер. Полнометражные ленты и эпизоды сериалов станут совместными проектами компании Netflix.
Coco’s Matthew Aldrich to oversee Netflix’s Chronicles of Narnia!!! The Hollywood Reporter has brought word that Netflix’s upcoming film and series adaptations of the classic fantasy novel series The Chronicles of Narnia has found its creative head in the form of Coco co-writer Matthew Aldrich. The streaming service first acquired the rights to the seven-novel franchise written by C.S. Lewis in October of last year with ambitions plans to develop both film and series adaptations, with Aldrich being tapped by Netflix after a wide-range search to oversee the creative development of all of the adaptations. After making his debut with the poorly received crime thriller Cleaner, Aldrich found major success with Pixar’s musical fantasy Coco in 2017, helping craft both the original story idea and co-writing the screenplay alongside Adrian Molina (Monsters University). The film grossed over $800 million at the global box office and went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Picture. All series and films produced through the deal will be Netflix productions, with Mark Gordon of Entertainment One (eOne) alongside Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber serving as executive producers for series and as producers for features. In total the Narnia books have sold more than 100 million copies and been translated in more than 47 languages worldwide. The deal marks the first time that rights to the entire seven books of the Narnia universe have been held by the same company.
Стоит отметить, что в 2005 году была впервые экранизирована одна из частей цикла книг "Хроники Нарнии" под названием "Лев, колдунья и волшебный шкаф". Картина стала успешной, поэтому в 2008 и 2010 году вышли две другие части - "Принц Каспиан" и "Покоритель зари" соответственно. Однако они потерпели провал, поэтому франшизу решили закрыть.