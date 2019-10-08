Танос рекомендует: Джош Бролин агитирует за просмотр "Джокера" (Фото, Видео)

3 октября в украинский прокат вышел американский психологический триллер "Джокер", главную роль в котором исполнил потрясающий голливудский актер Хоакин Феникс.
Кинокартина затронула всех зрителей: от профессиональных критиков до многочисленных кинолюбителей.
На сей раз "Джокер" полюбился также и американскому актеру Джошу Бролину, который опубликовал на своей официальной странице в Instagram пост, где очень хвалит детище кинорежиссера Тодда Филлипса, а также призывает всех посмотреть историю становления безобидного человека в суперзлодея.
"Чтобы оценить "Джокера" по достоинству, вы должны или пережить что-то травмирующее в своей жизни, или в полной мере осознавать, что такое истинное сострадание (которое опять же приходит к нам после травмирующего опыта)", - прокомментировал свои чувства по поводу картины Бролин.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
To appreciate “Joker” I believe you have to have either gone through something traumatic in your lifetime (and I believe most of us have) or understand somewhere in your psyche what true compassion is (which usually comes from having gone through something traumatic, unfortunately). An example of dangerous compassion would be to, say, make a film made about the fragility of the human psyche, and make it so raw, so brutal, so balletic that by the time you leave the theatre you not only don’t want to hurt anything but you desperately want an answer and a solution to the violence and mental health issues that have spun out of control around us. This film makes you hurt and only in pain do we ever want to change. It’s all in the irony of trauma — a fine line between the resentment of wanting to hurt society back for raping you of a decent life, for not protecting you, and accepting what feels like alien feelings with softening to those others who seem freakish in our era of judgment, and digital damnation. Like kids in Middle School: man, they can just be mean. For no reason. And, sometimes, those awful little clicky kids breed an evil in someone that rages much later, when everyone pretends we are all back to normal, when we all thought it had just manned up and gone away. We have a habit of hating and ostracizing and dividing and sweeping our problems under the rug. Joker, is simply lifting the rug and looking underneath it. Nothing more. Nothing less. It’s there.
Кроме этого, звезда "Мстителей" также объясняет, почему главный герой Артур Флек не боится раскрывать людям их истинные грехи под масками добродетели: "У всех нас есть привычка заметать все свои проблемы под коврик. Джокер просто поднимает этот коврик и смотрит, что под ним. Ни больше, ни меньше".
Напомним, что фильм "Джокер" возглавил американский прокат. За первый выходные картина собрала 93,5 млн. долларов.