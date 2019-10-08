Скачать
Вторник, 08.10.2019
Рябошапка назначил Трепака своим заместителем
Рябошапка назначил Трепака своим заместителем
Лукашенко: Война не только в Украине, война в нашем доме
Лукашенко: Война не только в Украине, война в нашем доме
Соперник Усика провалил допинг-тест
Соперник Усика провалил допинг-тест
Танос рекомендует: Джош Бролин агитирует за просмотр "Джокера" (Фото, Видео)
Танос рекомендует: Джош Бролин агитирует за просмотр "Джокера" (Фото, Видео)

Танос рекомендует: Джош Бролин агитирует за просмотр "Джокера" (Фото, Видео)

Танос рекомендует: Джош Бролин агитирует за просмотр "Джокера" (Фото, Видео)
11:34 Сегодня Телеграф Фото: Twitter

Новости культуры:Американский актер заявил, что фильм заслужил ошеломительного успеха.

3 октября в украинский прокат вышел американский психологический триллер "Джокер", главную роль в котором исполнил потрясающий голливудский актер Хоакин Феникс.

Кинокартина затронула всех зрителей: от профессиональных критиков до многочисленных кинолюбителей.

На сей раз "Джокер" полюбился также и американскому актеру Джошу Бролину, который опубликовал на своей официальной странице в Instagram пост, где очень хвалит детище кинорежиссера Тодда Филлипса, а также призывает всех посмотреть историю становления безобидного человека в суперзлодея.

"Чтобы оценить "Джокера" по достоинству, вы должны или пережить что-то травмирующее в своей жизни, или в полной мере осознавать, что такое истинное сострадание (которое опять же приходит к нам после травмирующего опыта)", - прокомментировал свои чувства по поводу картины Бролин.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

To appreciate “Joker” I believe you have to have either gone through something traumatic in your lifetime (and I believe most of us have) or understand somewhere in your psyche what true compassion is (which usually comes from having gone through something traumatic, unfortunately). An example of dangerous compassion would be to, say, make a film made about the fragility of the human psyche, and make it so raw, so brutal, so balletic that by the time you leave the theatre you not only don’t want to hurt anything but you desperately want an answer and a solution to the violence and mental health issues that have spun out of control around us. This film makes you hurt and only in pain do we ever want to change. It’s all in the irony of trauma — a fine line between the resentment of wanting to hurt society back for raping you of a decent life, for not protecting you, and accepting what feels like alien feelings with softening to those others who seem freakish in our era of judgment, and digital damnation. Like kids in Middle School: man, they can just be mean. For no reason. And, sometimes, those awful little clicky kids breed an evil in someone that rages much later, when everyone pretends we are all back to normal, when we all thought it had just manned up and gone away. We have a habit of hating and ostracizing and dividing and sweeping our problems under the rug. Joker, is simply lifting the rug and looking underneath it. Nothing more. Nothing less. It’s there.

Публикация от Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin)

Кроме этого, звезда "Мстителей" также объясняет, почему главный герой Артур Флек не боится раскрывать людям их истинные грехи под масками добродетели: "У всех нас есть привычка заметать все свои проблемы под коврик. Джокер просто поднимает этот коврик и смотрит, что под ним. Ни больше, ни меньше".

Актер и режиссер "Джокера" прокомментировали обвинения фильма в пропаганде насилия (Видео)

Напомним, что фильм "Джокер" возглавил американский прокат. За первый выходные картина собрала 93,5 млн. долларов.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Видео, Хоакин Феникс, Фото, Трейлер, Джош Бролин, Джокер, Танос.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Названы болезни, от которых защищает кофе
02 Арест Пашинского: Портнов обещает, что следующим будет Порошенко
03 Аппетитное женское тело, которым гордятся и не стесняются (Фото)
04 Гороскоп на сегодня, 8 октября 2019: все знаки Зодиака
05 Врачи подсказали, как есть майонез без вреда для здоровья
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Посмотреть всю ленту новостей
Противник на Донбассе дважды бил гранатометами по Золотому
Противник на Донбассе дважды бил гранатометами по Золотому
В ООН &quot;серьезно обеспокоены&quot; ситуацией в Сирии
В ООН "серьезно обеспокоены" ситуацией в Сирии
НБУ во вторник ослабил гривну до 24,86
НБУ во вторник ослабил гривну до 24,86
Представлена новая спецверсия модели Nissan Note (Фото)
Представлена новая спецверсия модели Nissan Note (Фото)
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь