Среда, 26.02.2020
Джеймс Ганн прервал съемки "Отряда самоубийц": причина
Руководитель "Укрэнерго" подтвердил, что уходит с должности
Новости культуры:Ганн рассказал, что на прошлой неделе покинул съемки "Отряда самоубийц" в Панаме, чтобы проводить Уэсли фон Спирса в последний путь.

Минувший понедельник стал настоящим испытанием для Джеймса Ганна.

В своем Instagram-аккаунте режиссер рассказал о смерти любимой собаки и опубликовал трогательный пост, который невозможно читать без слез.

Цоканье твоих когтей по полу стало настоящим саундтреком моей жизни, — написал Джеймс, а также признался, что "когда ночевал в гостиничном номере и не мог уснуть, всегда брал подушку с кровати, клал ее под бок и представлял, что рядом любимый пес". 

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

The clip clop of your toenails against the floor behind me was the soundtrack of my life. For nearly seventeen years, you were with me. I’ve spent more time with you than any other being on this planet. You lived with me across the world – in Los Angeles, in London, in Malibu, in Atlanta. You roamed the sets of my films (and roamed into more than one shot). You were with me through my successes and failures, and you didn’t care a whit about them, as long as I was there for a cuddle, a belly rub, a wrestle, a walk, or a treat. Every night you would fall asleep curled tightly against my side and every morning you would lick my calf good morning while I peed. When I had to be away in a hotel room and couldn’t sleep, I’d take a pillow from the bed and put it against my side and pretend it was you. It usually helped. Through a divorce and a chaotic single life and various relationships, you were my one true constant. And in my darkest hours, you were the slim tether of love and joy that kept me connected to this fragile life. To the world you were Dr. Wesley Von Spears, or Von Spears, but to me you were Wesley, and the best friend I ever had. I love you, buddy. Thank you for making me a better man. --- Wesley passed away peacefully in my arms last week. The crew, cast, and studio were kind enough to allow me to shut down production in Panama and fly home to be with him. Although Jenn and I are both heartbroken, we know Wesley had an amazing, long life filled with people who loved him, and wise and compassionate veterinary care. Playful until the very end, he had come a long way from a stray, matted, snaggle-toothed puppy found wandering the streets of Carson City, California. Thank you to all of you, too numerous to mention, who helped make his life so wonderful and healthy. And, if you are so inclined, please consider making a donation to @SpayPanama to help dogs that don’t have the same advantages Wesley had. #VonSpears

Публикация от James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Режиссер добавил, что любимец "мирно скончался у него на руках", и выразил благодарность съемочной группе и актерам "Отряда самоубийц", а также студии Warner Bros. за возможность приостановить производство фильма и провести последние часы фон Спирса вместе с ним.

"Магазинчик ужасов": Крис Эванс сыграет главную роль в фильме

Уэсли провел с режиссером почти семнадцать лет, сопровождая его во многих поездках, и, если бы не преклонный возраст, наверняка отправился бы вместе с любимым хозяином и в Панаму. На фотографиях, которыми поделился Джеймс, в том числе есть несколько снимков со съемочных площадок, включая невероятный кадр с Майклом Рукером в полном гриме Йонду из "Стражей Галактики".

Прощаться с питомцем всегда тяжело, и все же здорово сознавать, что даже такой гигант как Warner Bros. отодвинул интересы компании на второй план, позволив Ганну сделать перерыв в съемках, чтобы почтить память своего друга. Всех, кого тронула история Уэсли, Ганн призвал сделать пожертвование в пользу благотворительного фонда, который заботится о бездомных животных.

