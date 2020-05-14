Канал АМС приобрел права на экранизацию "Вампирских хроник" Энн Райс

В декабре 2019 года писательница Энн Райс вернула себе права на экранизацию своих романов, прекратив действие соглашения с сервисом Hulu. Спустя почти полгода стало известно, что Райс заключила новое соглашение с каналом AMC.
В пресс-релизе канала сообщается, что они получили права на экранизацию 18 романов писательницы, входящих в два цикла — "Вампирские хроники" и "Мейфейрские ведьмы". Детали сделки не раскрываются, но предполагается, что сделка дает бессрочное право на производство фильмов и телесериалов. Сумма сделки оценивается в 30-40 миллионов долларов. Сама Энн Райс и ее сын Кристофер будут принимать участие в кинопроизводстве.
Писательница так прокомментировала сделку: "Я всегда мечтала увидеть, как две мои самые большие серии объединятся под одной крышей, чтобы режиссеры могли исследовать взаимосвязь миров вампиров и ведьм. И вот эта мечта стала реальностью в результате одной из самых значительных и захватывающих сделок в моей жизни".
View this post on Instagram
TO READ THE FULL PRESS RELEASE VISIT ANNE’S STORY NEW YORK, NY, May 13, 2020 - AMC Networks @amc_tv today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Anne Rice’s major literary works, The Vampire Chronicles Series and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches Series, encompassing 18 titles, including such beloved and celebrated works as “Interview With The Vampire,” “The Vampire Lestat,” “The Queen of the Damned,” and “The Witching Hour.” AMC Networks will hold the comprehensive rights for this world renowned and globally coveted intellectual property to develop for its own television networks and streaming services under the AMC Studios umbrella, as well as external partner licensing, with Anne Rice and son Christopher Rice @christopher.rice.writer serving as executive producers on all series and films. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Together, The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair series have sold more than 150 million copies worldwide… “It’s always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches,” said Anne Rice. “That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career.” “AMC Studios is responsible for creating some of the most iconic television series of the modern era and has, at times, single-handedly defined this era we call ‘peak TV,’” added Christopher Rice. "All the members of Team Anne, including my long-term producing partner, New York Times Bestselling novelist Eric Shaw Quinn @ericshawquinn are both thrilled and comforted to know that some of our most cherished kin, from the vampire Lestat and the witch Rowan Mayfair, to the paranormal investigators at the Order of the Talamasca and the powerful spirit Lasher, are now safely in the hands of these vastly accomplished innovators who possess both global reach and deep reservoirs of experience.” #annerice #thevampirechronicles #lestat #thevampirelestat #mayfairwitches #AMC
Ранее уже были экранизированы два романа из цикла "Вампирские хроники". Фильм "Интервью с вампиром" 1994 года с Томом Крузом в главной роли получил несколько номинаций на "Оскар", а также несколько премий "Сатурн" и BAFTA.
Фильм 2002 года "Королева проклятых", в котором роль вампира Лестата исполнил Стюарт Таунсенд, прошел практически незамеченным.