Дочь Майкла Джексона представила дебютный клип на песню Let Down (Видео)

Пэрис Джексон, дочь «короля поп-музыки» Майкла Джексона, тоже подалась в музыку. Однако по стопам отца идти не стала и выбрала для себя другое направление - поп-рок с нотками готичности.
Девушка представила свой дебютный сингл - Let Down. Автором песни выступила сама, а помогал ей Энди Халл, вокалист инди-группы Manchester Orchestra.
"Черт возьми, я в восторге. Объявляю о выходе своего первого сольного сингла Let Down», - написала Пэрис в своем Инстаграм.
fucking stoked to announce that my first single as a solo artist, let down, will be released this friday. so thankful to my close friends, family, and work colleagues for always supporting me and encouraging me to do what makes me the happiest, and that is making music. words can not express the gratitude i have for andy hull, robert mcdowell, and dan hannon for bringing this song to life and taking it to a level i could have never imagined. and of course, the people here online who have been so kind and supportive and loving. this song means a lot to me because even though it’s a small part in a much larger story, i poured my heart and soul into it. this song is my baby and i’ve found so much hope and healing through creating this, and i hope it brings joy to others. presave will be in my bio, more exciting news to come !!
Песня Let Down войдет в дебютный альбом певицы Wilted, релиз которого запланирован на 13 ноября.
Поклонники отметили, что звездный отец очень бы гордился дочерью. С момента публикации клипа трек набрал более 400 тыс. просмотров и более 25 тыс. лайков.
Ранее, «Телеграф» рассказывал о сложной борьбе Пэрис Джексон с депрессией.