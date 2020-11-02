Скачать
Понедельник, 02.11.2020
COVID-19: КОРОНАВИРУС Война за Нагорный Карабах
Война между Арменией и Азербайджаном: стало известно о гибели одного из руководителей армии Карабаха
Война между Арменией и Азербайджаном: стало известно о гибели одного из руководителей армии Карабаха
В Минске силовики в упор расстреляли мужчину, который заступился за жертву избиения
В Минске силовики в упор расстреляли мужчину, который заступился за жертву избиения
Из-за клинча с Конституционным судом Зеленский срочно побежал на ТВ
Из-за клинча с Конституционным судом Зеленский срочно побежал на ТВ
В Киеве наказали виновника аварии под Киевом, в которой погибла семья с детьми
В Киеве наказали виновника аварии под Киевом, в которой погибла семья с детьми

Дочь Майкла Джексона представила дебютный клип на песню Let Down (Видео)

Дочь Майкла Джексона представила дебютный клип на песню Let Down (Видео)
Обновлено 19:49 Сегодня Телеграф Фото: twitter.com

Пэрис Джексон, дочь «короля поп-музыки» Майкла Джексона, тоже подалась в музыку. Однако по стопам отца идти не стала и выбрала для себя другое направление - поп-рок с нотками готичности.

Девушка представила свой дебютный сингл - Let Down. Автором песни выступила сама, а помогал ей Энди Халл, вокалист инди-группы Manchester Orchestra.

"Черт возьми, я в восторге. Объявляю о выходе своего первого сольного сингла Let Down», - написала Пэрис в своем Инстаграм.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

fucking stoked to announce that my first single as a solo artist, let down, will be released this friday. so thankful to my close friends, family, and work colleagues for always supporting me and encouraging me to do what makes me the happiest, and that is making music. words can not express the gratitude i have for andy hull, robert mcdowell, and dan hannon for bringing this song to life and taking it to a level i could have never imagined. and of course, the people here online who have been so kind and supportive and loving. this song means a lot to me because even though it’s a small part in a much larger story, i poured my heart and soul into it. this song is my baby and i’ve found so much hope and healing through creating this, and i hope it brings joy to others. presave will be in my bio, more exciting news to come !!

Публикация от  (@parisjackson)

Песня Let Down войдет в дебютный альбом певицы Wilted, релиз которого запланирован на 13 ноября.

Поклонники отметили, что звездный отец очень бы гордился дочерью. С момента публикации клипа трек набрал более 400 тыс. просмотров и более 25 тыс. лайков.

Ранее, «Телеграф» рассказывал о сложной борьбе Пэрис Джексон с депрессией.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий
Читайте Telegraf.com.ua в Google News

Все по теме:

Майкл Джексон, Музыка, Пэрис Джексон, Клип.

Автор:

Телеграф
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Врач рассказал, какие препараты категорически нельзя принимать больным коронавирусом
02 Бывшего охранника Яроша избили в российской колонии
03 "На полу спали две медсестрички": в сети рассказали, в каких условиях лечат украинцев от коронавируса
04 Не находит себе места: назван главный страх Путина
05 Азербайджан ювелирным ударом уничтожил военный кортеж в Карабахе: видео попало в сеть
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Посмотреть всю ленту новостей
Притула рассказал, как президентство изменило Зеленского
Притула рассказал, как президентство изменило Зеленского
В Армении заявляют об обстреле из города и показали кадры последствий
В Армении заявляют об обстреле из города и показали кадры последствий
Стало известно, когда огласят результаты выборов мэра Киеве
Стало известно, когда огласят результаты выборов мэра Киеве
Дочь Майкла Джексона представила дебютный клип на песню Let Down (Видео)
Дочь Майкла Джексона представила дебютный клип на песню Let Down (Видео)
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Карта сайта Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь