Вынудила война в Карабахе: группа System of a Down впервые за 15 лет выпустила две песни

Рок-группа System Of A Down впервые за 15 лет презентовали два новых хита - Protect The Land и Genocidal Humanoidz. Оба трека говорят о войне, которая ведется на культурных родинах участников группы.

Музыканты решили таким образом отреагировать на войну в Нагорном Карабахе.

Участники группы отмечают, что между двумя диктатурами происходит много ужасных вещей -дезинформация, подавления голосов внутри их собственных стран, безнаказанные акты геноцида против человечества и дикой природы.

«Мы здесь, чтобы защитить нашу землю, нашу культуру и нашу нацию. Сейчас не время закрывать глаза. Музыка и тексты говорят сами за себя» - написали музыканты на своей странице в Инстаграм.

Средства от продажи песен, а также мерча, System of a Down хотят использовать для оказания помощи пострадавшим от боевых действий.

System Of A Down — Protect The Land

System Of A Down — Genocidal Humanoidz

Ранее, «Телеграф» писал, что Alyona Alyona презентовала клип на песню Dancer.