Скачать
Среда, 23.10.2019
Реформа местного самоуправления: в ОП объяснили необходимость внесения изменений в Конституцию
Реформа местного самоуправления: в ОП объяснили необходимость внесения изменений в Конституцию
Кабмин обновил прогноз роста ВВП
Кабмин обновил прогноз роста ВВП
Александрия вылетела во Францию, прождав 5 часов из-за тумана
Александрия вылетела во Францию, прождав 5 часов из-за тумана
Трансгендер подал в суд на голливудскую актрису: детали
Трансгендер подал в суд на голливудскую актрису: детали

Точнее чем CRISPR: представлено новый метод генного редактирования

Точнее чем CRISPR: представлено новый метод генного редактирования
16:00 Сегодня Телеграф hightech.fm Фото: pixabay.com

Новости науки:Новый метод точнее CRISPR и может исправить 89% мутаций.

Ученые из Гарвардского университета представили новый тип генного редактирования — праймированное редактирование, которое может превзойти инструмент CRISPR/Cas9. Их исследование опубликовано в журнале Nature.

Праймированное редактирование позволяет добавлять или удалять конкретные участки генетической информации. Особенностью этого типа редактирования генов является то, что он работает только с одной нитью ДНК, а не с двумя. Это снижает количество ошибок и позволяет редактировать гены с точностью до 89%.

Традиционный на сегодняшний день инструмент для редактирования генов CRISPR/Cas9 в среднем делает от 1 до 10 ошибок за операцию.

Авторы исследования протестировали праймированное редактирование генов на нескольких клетках человека и мышей, внеся в ДНК более 175 правок. В ходе эксперимента они добавили, а потом вырезали мутации, которые провоцируют развитие серповидно-клеточной анемии, муковисцидоза и болезни Тея — Сакса.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

A team from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard has developed a new #CRISPR genome-editing approach by combining two of the most important proteins in molecular biology — CRISPR-Cas9 and a reverse transcriptase — into a single machine.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ The system, called “prime editing,” is capable of directly editing human cells in a precise, efficient, and highly versatile fashion. Prime editing can make targeted insertions, deletions, and all possible single-letter changes in the #DNA of human cells. It expands the scope of gene editing for biological and therapeutics research, and has the potential to correct up to 89 percent of known disease-causing genetic variations.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ The team described their work today in a @Nature.research paper, where they also report prime editing’s ability to correct gene variants that cause Tay Sachs disease, requiring the removal of four DNA letters at a precise location in the genome, and sickle-cell anemia, requiring the conversion of a specific T to an A.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ “A major aspiration in the molecular life sciences is the ability to precisely make any change to the genome in any location. We think prime editing brings us closer to that goal,” said senior author David Liu, Richard Merkin Professor at the Broad Institute and chemistry professor at Harvard. “We’re not aware of another editing technology in mammalian cells that offers this level of versatility and precision with so few byproducts.” Read more through the link in bio. ⠀ #BroadInstitute #science #sciencenews #research

Публикация от Broad Institute (@broadinstitute)

CRISPR: очередное доказательство универсальности редактора генома

При этом для выявления статистических ошибок ученым необходимо проводить дополнительные исследования, которые могут длиться несколько лет.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Исследование, Геном, CRISPR, Генное редактирование, праймированное редактирование.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Лучшие народные способы чистки кровеносных сосудов
02 Шахтер 2:2 Динамо З: события матча
03 Медики рассказали, как правильно закусывать спиртное
04 Названы способы сделать кофе вкуснее и полезнее для здоровья
05 Эти продукты можно есть на ужин без вреда для фигуры
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Посмотреть всю ленту новостей
Одесса получила новую партию катеров Island (Фото)
Одесса получила новую партию катеров Island (Фото)
Напавшему на Dzidzio россиянину грозит до 4 лет тюрьмы
Напавшему на Dzidzio россиянину грозит до 4 лет тюрьмы
&quot;Странный архаизм&quot;: Дубилет о судьбе &quot;Урядового Кур‘єра&quot;
"Странный архаизм": Дубилет о судьбе "Урядового Кур‘єра"
Точнее чем CRISPR: представлено новый метод генного редактирования
Точнее чем CRISPR: представлено новый метод генного редактирования
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь