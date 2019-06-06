Путешествия как смысл жизни: эта девушка посетила все страны мира в свои 21

Лекси Ельфорда - американка, которая в свои юные года посетила все 196 стран мира.
31 мая 2019 года в возрасте 21 год Лекси побывала в Северной Корее и этой страной завершила свое большое приключение. Американка побывала в самых необычных и потрясающих уголках нашей планеты.
"Путешествия стали частью моей жизни с тех пор, как я себя помню. Родители забирали меня из школы и я неделями, а иногда месяцами, обучалась самостоятельно", - поделилась Лейси.
Именно благодаря тому, что девушка выросла в семье туристических агентов из Калифорнии, она уже с самого детства смогла посетить многие далекие страны, а именно Объединенные Арабские Эмираты, Египет и Камбоджу.
Nothing but LOVE from every country in the world!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When I started traveling, I never imagined that so many wonderful people would come along on my journey. Now it feels like YOU all are right here with me. I’m so humbled and grateful for that. There’s so many parts of the world that are completely off the radar for most tourists. Because of the media, people assume that places like these are off limits due to conflict and security threats. I hope by sharing my experiences that I can help encourage people to think twice about misunderstood countries. There really is so much KINDNESS everywhere! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Countries included in this post: #Madagascar, #Turkmenistan, #SaudiArabia, #Guinea, #Pakistan, #Jordan, #Uganda, #Ethiopia, #IraqiKurdistan & #Uzbekistan.
What are 3 defining moments in your life? I’ve been thinking about this a lot and thought it would be a fun exercise to do with you guys. As someone that goes through tons of phases, both positive and negative, I get so nostalgic when I think about the things that brought me to where I am today. Here’s a few of my turning points: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. The day I passed my exams to skip Junior & Senior years of high school. 2. Bungee jumping in Switzerland the summer after I graduated from college.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3. The very first time I thought about breaking the world record for the youngest person to travel to every country ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ve got a pretty huge life achievement coming up with visiting my last country (!!) which I already know is going to change so much in my life. This photo may be a hint about the first place I’m going back to after I break the record
Miscalculating risk since ‘98 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Over the past few years I’ve developed an affinity for offbeat places. And its been rewarding me nearly every step of the way. Places like Venezuela have been written off by the average traveler as somewhere that’s too dangerous to travel. That’s a logical conclusion to reach given what we see on the news but it’s an underestimation of the genuine kindness within real Venezuelan people. I’ll always remember this trip as one of my all time favorites ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo by @fearlessandfar
Inspiration strikes me when I have a thought that is immediately followed by ‘ha, there’s absolutely no way I could do that’. That’s where the spark of possibility is born. A curiosity about my own potential. I was talking to a few of my friends last night and they said they couldn’t think of anything they could go out and do right now that would really scare & excite them at the same time. That got me thinking- maybe they just hadn’t taken enough time to look into what challenges them physically, creatively, etc? What do you guys think- if you could go out right now and do something crazy, what would it be? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo by @fearlessandfar
Roasting marshmallows over the DOOR TO HELL ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Last week I was camping in the middle of nowhere with @fearlessandfar & a bunch of drunk Russian speaking men. Being fed way too much food from the kindest locals and running around this pit of fire was definitely one of the most epic & memorable nights of my life. No one really knows how Darvaza Crater was created but it’s been burning for over 40 years. Its such a fitting addition to this otherwise mysterious landscape. Have you ever seen anything like this before?? #Turkmenistan
В 18 лет Лесли поняла, что она уже побывала в 72 странах и поэтому она решила замахнуться на мировой рекорд. Девушка уверила, что, в основном, сама финансирует свои поездки.
"Я всегда знала, что хочу взять большой отпуск для путешествий, поэтому с 12 лет работала везде, где только могла", - рассказала Лесли Элфорд журналу Forbes.
One of the most beautiful aspects of social media is that there are some of you reading this who I’ve never met, we have no mutual friends and somehow I still feel like we know each other on an interesting level since we interact constantly. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ There’s also so many of you who I’ve only met once. It’s amazing to have this ability to stay connected to the lives of people you’ve met along your journey. This way your time together doesn’t really have to end when you say goodbye. The healthiest way to use this place is to engage with the people who make you feel good about life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For me it’s really easy to find people on social media who I aspire to be like. Whether it’s the type of photography or aesthetics they post, the image they portray or the way they carry themselves. Get to know those people! Making real, tangible connections with each other is why this platform was created! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Thanks @alexdiii for snapping this epic photo of one of my favorite places & moments in time
Дома в Калифорнии, девушка работает консультантом по путешествиям в агентстве своей семьи, а во время путешествий занимается фотографией и ведет блог.
Сейчас Лесли Элфорд собирает около 10 000 различных свидетельств, которые подтверждают ее мировой рекорд Гиннесса.
Стоит отметить, что она автоматически получила звание самого молодого путешественника, который побывал во всех странах мира, опередив нынешнего рекордсмена Гиннесса — Джеймса Асквита, который посетил все страны в 24 года.