Путешествия как смысл жизни: эта девушка посетила все страны мира в свои 21

Четверг, 06.06.2019
Новости путешествия: 21-летняя Лекси Элфорд с Калифорнии стала самой молодой путешественницей, посетившей все страны мира.

Лекси Ельфорда - американка, которая в свои юные года посетила все 196 стран мира.

31 мая 2019 года в возрасте 21 год Лекси побывала в Северной Корее и этой страной завершила свое большое приключение. Американка побывала в самых необычных и потрясающих уголках нашей планеты.

"Путешествия стали частью моей жизни с тех пор, как я себя помню. Родители забирали меня из школы и я неделями, а иногда месяцами, обучалась самостоятельно", - поделилась Лейси.

Именно благодаря тому, что девушка выросла в семье туристических агентов из Калифорнии, она уже с самого детства смогла посетить многие далекие страны, а именно Объединенные Арабские Эмираты, Египет и Камбоджу.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Nothing but LOVE from every country in the world!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When I started traveling, I never imagined that so many wonderful people would come along on my journey. Now it feels like YOU all are right here with me. I’m so humbled and grateful for that. There’s so many parts of the world that are completely off the radar for most tourists. Because of the media, people assume that places like these are off limits due to conflict and security threats. I hope by sharing my experiences that I can help encourage people to think twice about misunderstood countries. There really is so much KINDNESS everywhere! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Countries included in this post: #Madagascar, #Turkmenistan, #SaudiArabia, #Guinea, #Pakistan, #Jordan, #Uganda, #Ethiopia, #IraqiKurdistan & #Uzbekistan.

Публикация от Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

What are 3 defining moments in your life? I’ve been thinking about this a lot and thought it would be a fun exercise to do with you guys. As someone that goes through tons of phases, both positive and negative, I get so nostalgic when I think about the things that brought me to where I am today. Here’s a few of my turning points: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. The day I passed my exams to skip Junior & Senior years of high school. 2. Bungee jumping in Switzerland the summer after I graduated from college.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3. The very first time I thought about breaking the world record for the youngest person to travel to every country ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ve got a pretty huge life achievement coming up with visiting my last country (!!) which I already know is going to change so much in my life. This photo may be a hint about the first place I’m going back to after I break the record

Публикация от Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Inspiration strikes me when I have a thought that is immediately followed by ‘ha, there’s absolutely no way I could do that’. That’s where the spark of possibility is born. A curiosity about my own potential. I was talking to a few of my friends last night and they said they couldn’t think of anything they could go out and do right now that would really scare & excite them at the same time. That got me thinking- maybe they just hadn’t taken enough time to look into what challenges them physically, creatively, etc? What do you guys think- if you could go out right now and do something crazy, what would it be? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo by @fearlessandfar

Публикация от Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless)

В 18 лет Лесли поняла, что она уже побывала в 72 странах и поэтому она решила замахнуться на мировой рекорд. Девушка уверила, что, в основном, сама финансирует свои поездки.

"Я всегда знала, что хочу взять большой отпуск для путешествий, поэтому с 12 лет работала везде, где только могла", - рассказала Лесли Элфорд журналу Forbes.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

One of the most beautiful aspects of social media is that there are some of you reading this who I’ve never met, we have no mutual friends and somehow I still feel like we know each other on an interesting level since we interact constantly. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ There’s also so many of you who I’ve only met once. It’s amazing to have this ability to stay connected to the lives of people you’ve met along your journey. This way your time together doesn’t really have to end when you say goodbye. The healthiest way to use this place is to engage with the people who make you feel good about life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For me it’s really easy to find people on social media who I aspire to be like. Whether it’s the type of photography or aesthetics they post, the image they portray or the way they carry themselves. Get to know those people! Making real, tangible connections with each other is why this platform was created! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Thanks @alexdiii for snapping this epic photo of one of my favorite places & moments in time

Публикация от Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

The world is full of surprises This was my first time exploring Mexico! Thanks for showing me how much this beautiful country has to offer @fearlessandfar #BeamMeUp

Публикация от Lexie Alford (@lexielimitless)

Мы знаем, куда вы отправитесь этим летом: интересные места, о которых не все знают

Дома в Калифорнии, девушка работает консультантом по путешествиям в агентстве своей семьи, а во время путешествий занимается фотографией и ведет блог.

Сейчас Лесли Элфорд собирает около 10 000 различных свидетельств, которые подтверждают ее мировой рекорд Гиннесса.

Стоит отметить, что она автоматически получила звание самого молодого путешественника, который побывал во всех странах мира, опередив нынешнего рекордсмена Гиннесса — Джеймса Асквита, который посетил все страны в 24 года.

Все по теме:

Девушка, Путешествия, Путешественники, 196 стран, Поехать в путешествие, Lexie Alford, Все страны мира, Все 196 стран мира, Самый молодой путешественник, Лекси Элфорд.
