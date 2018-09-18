Самые популярные спортсмены Украины в Instagram
Представляем список десяти лучших украинских спортсменов в Instagram по количеству подписчиков. Бокс, футбол, теннис и легкая атлетика - вот как представлены самые популярные спортсмены в Украине.
Рейтинг самых популярных спортсменов Украины в Instagram
1. Василий Ломаченко - бокс - 1 млн подписчиков
2. Владимир Кличко - бокс - 451 тыс. подписчиков
3. Александр Зинченко (Манчестер Сити, Англия) - футбол - 381 тыс. подписчиков
4. Евгений Коноплянка (Шальке, Германия) - футбол - 364 тыс. подписчиков
5. Элина Свитолина - теннис - 343 тыс. подписчиков
5. Александр Усик - бокс - 343 тыс подписчиков
6. Андрей Ярмоленко (Вест Хэм, Англия) - футбол - 244 тыс. подписчиков
7. Андрей Лунин (Леганес, Испания) - футбол - 113 тыс. подписчиков
8. Юлия Левченко - легкая атлетика - 108 тыс. подписчиков
9. Марина Бех-Романчук - легкая атлетика - 74 тыс. подписчиков
10. Виктор Коваленко (Шахтер) - футбол - 58,8 тыс. подписчиков
Самым популярным спортсменом в Инстаграмм во всем мире считается португальский футболист Криштиану Роналду - у него 141 млн. подписчиков.