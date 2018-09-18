День Независимости Украины

Самые популярные спортсмены Украины в Instagram

Подборка спортсменов
14:49 Сегодня Телеграф
Телеграф Спорт
Фото: Коллаж Телеграф

Новости спорта: Топ-10 самых популярных украинских спортсменов в социальной сети Instagram.

Представляем список десяти лучших украинских спортсменов в Instagram по количеству подписчиков. Бокс, футбол, теннис и легкая атлетика - вот как представлены самые популярные спортсмены в Украине.

Рейтинг самых популярных спортсменов Украины в Instagram

1. Василий Ломаченко - бокс - 1 млн подписчиков

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

...

Публикация от LOMA (@lomachenkovasiliy)

2. Владимир Кличко - бокс - 451 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

The @andreabocellifoundation aims at building a better world by empowering people living in situations of poverty and illiteracy. With their AB Educational projects, they rebuilt schools that have been destroyed by earthquakes in Italy in 2016 and converted street schools in Haiti to functional buildings. Thereby they support 3000 children in Italy and abroad. Last Sunday I was not only invited to attend the ABF Gala Dinner in Florence, but further given the opportunity to donate one of my art pieces to their cause. Since supporting children in their way to adult life is the cause of the @klitschkofoundation and we share common ground, it makes me especially happy to support the AB foundation’s work in this way and support the childrens’ will to learn. Child or not - it says a lot about a person and their willpower to face all those given obstacles and still showing the eagerness to learn and educate themselves. It was an honor to be part of the Gala Dinner and thank you AB foundation for the exciting evening. #klitschko #klitschkofoundation #andreabocelli #ABfoundation #art #willpower

Публикация от Wladimir Klitschko (@klitschko)

3. Александр Зинченко (Манчестер Сити, Англия) - футбол - 381 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

С победой, Украина @ffukraine

Публикация от Oleksandr Zinchenko (@zinchenko_96)

4. Евгений Коноплянка (Шальке, Германия) - футбол - 364 тыс. подписчиков

5. Элина Свитолина - теннис - 343 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Saturday never felt so great ! Let’s roll babyyy

Публикация от Elina Svitolin (@elisvitolina)

5. Александр Усик - бокс - 343 тыс подписчиков

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

homrang#boxing #usykteam #loma #usyk17#ukraine #usyk#lomus #baseball#

Публикация от Usyk Aleksandr (@usykaa)

6. Андрей Ярмоленко (Вест Хэм, Англия) - футбол - 244 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

#Nike #Football #Soccer #NikeFootball #NikeSoccer #Mercurial #BornMercurial

Публикация от Yarmolenko Andrey (@yarmolenkoandrey)

7. Андрей Лунин (Леганес, Испания) - футбол - 113 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Una nueva etapa Presentación

Публикация от Andrey_Lunin (@lunin_andrey)

8. Юлия Левченко - легкая атлетика - 108 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

feeling good is better than looking good . . @prari_saily

Публикация от YULIYA LEVCHENKO (@levchenkou)

9. Марина Бех-Романчук - легкая атлетика - 74 тыс. подписчиков

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Enjoy your every day and your dreams always follow you☺️ . . . . #happy #wacation #resttime #island #sunset #maldives #ocean #indianocean #fit #sannyday #hotday #beatifulworld

Публикация от MARYNA BEKH-ROMANCHUK (@marynabekh)

10. Виктор Коваленко (Шахтер) - футбол - 58,8 тыс. подписчиков

Самым популярным спортсменом в Инстаграмм во всем мире считается португальский футболист Криштиану Роналду - у него 141 млн. подписчиков.

