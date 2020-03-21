Скачать
Суббота, 21.03.2020
"Хочу и с Джошуа, и Фьюри": Усик рассказал о своих планах
Рома хочет купить игрока молодежной сборной Украины (Видео)
Реал готов продать своего футболиста, нарушившего карантин
Евро-2020 по водным видам спорта перенесено из-за коронавируса
Мартен Фуркад показал свою коллекцию трофеев (Фото)

15:17 Сегодня Телеграф sport.ua

Новости спорта:Медали главных стартов сезона и глобусы с трудом поместились на одном фото.

Легендарный французский биатлонист Мартен Фуркад поделился с подписчиками фото, на котором он запечатлен вместе со своими главными биатлонными трофеями.

Среди них 7 Больших хрустальных глобусов, 26 Малых хрустальных глобусов, 28 медалей чемпионатов мира (13 золотых) и 7 медалей Олимпийских игр (5 золотых).

Мартен Фуркад завершил карьеру в Контиолахте. Там француз выиграл свою последнюю гонку.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Martin Fourcade, modern times’ hero Link in bio to read the full story. 7 Olympic Medals  28 World Medals – 13 times World Champion  7 Overall Big Crystal Globes  26 small Crystal Globes 83 victories during his career, 150 individual podiums  272 starts in World Cup, 169 times with the yellow bib. “It sounds natural to me that all my trophies are exposed at the Rossignol headquarters. It is a company that I appreciate and that helps me for years to win them.” The right part of the window has been built in 2013, and then enlarged in 2017. Rossignol’s employees are proud to walk in front of this incredible window every morning. -- 7 médailles olympiques  28 médailles mondiales – 13 fois Champion du Monde  7 Gros Globe de Cristal  26 petits Globes de Cristal  83 victoires en carrière, 150 podiums individuels  272 départs en Coupe du Monde, 169 fois le dossard jaune « C’était naturel pour moi que mes globes et mes médailles soient exposés chez Rossignol. C’est une entreprise que j’affectionne et qui me le rend depuis des années en me permettant de remporter toutes ces récompenses ». La partie droite de la vitrine est construite en 2013 puis elle sera aggrandie en 2017. C’est un vrai sentiment de fierté pour le personnel de Rossignol de passer devant cette incroyable armoire tous les matins en arrivant au travail ! #anotherbestday #rossignolnordic  @ludochauchaix

Публикация от Rossignol Nordic (@rossignolnordic)

Ранее Пидручный рассказал, как прощался с Фуркадом.

Все по теме:

Биатлон, Мартен Фуркад, Новости биатлона.
