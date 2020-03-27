Боец UFC нокаутировал незнакомца-задиру на улице (Видео)

Боец UFC Майк Перри ввязался в уличную драку.
Спортсмен легко справился с соперником, отправив того в нокаут. Соответствующее видео он выложил на своей странице в «Инстаграме» и рассказал свою версию произошедшего.
"Этот парень ударил меня в область рта (почему, вы думаете, они начали снимать видео). Я создал себе пространство, а он следовал за мной, сжимая кулаки. Когда я принял боевую стойку, он пытался уклониться или же отвлёкся от того, что задирался ко мне. Он бы не остановился, так что я это прекратил. Я выбросил джеб/хук до того, как он ушёл влево. Мог бы продолжить и добить его, но вместо этого я ушёл и начал общаться с полицией.
Goin to the beach boy ! #Tbt #ViralChallenge #YOLO He’d actually just punched me in the mouth. (Why do you think they started recording) I created space, he followed with his fists balled. As I stepped into position around the girl he either flinched or got distracted from what his drunk ass was doing which was harassing me. He wouldn’t stop so I ended it. I threw the jab/hook split seconds before he looked to the left. I could’ve continued to ground and pound him to death but walked away and spoke to the police. For any of you acting like you’ve ever done anything for me please believe you play with fire you’re gonna get burned. If you can mind your space and social distance yourself from my personal bubble than anything can be resolved through conversation. Judge me all you want you bunch of cry to get your way hypocrite’s but I live an honest life and am the most truthful person I know. I share my life with all of you watching so please believe if you feel like you want to butt into anything you were not involved in than you, yo mama, yo daddy, yo wife, husbands, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, and grandma’s and grandpa’s can get these pro fighter hands too since it’s ok to hit me but not ok when I hit back. Check yo selves !
Те из вас, кто полагает, что могут вести себя со мной таким образом, поверьте, лучше не играйте с огнём. Когда вы наносите удар, можете быть довольны, но когда я отвечу, будет совсем плохо. Следите за собой", — написал Перри на своей странице в социальной сети.