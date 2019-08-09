Давид Луис трогательно попрощался с Челси

"Сегодня день, когда я должен поблагодарить всех, кто являлся частью моей истории в Челси! Это были блестящие года, когда я все время старался изо всех сил!
Спасибо болельщикам, всем тренерам и всему персоналу, которые были со мной в течение семи лет в клубе. С каждым из них меня связывает история и мы дружили. Я желаю успеха этому великому клубу! Я сохраню всех вас в своем сердце! Спасибо", – написал Луис Іnstagram.
Today is the day when I must thank all the people who were part of my story with @chelseafc !!! These were brilliant years where I always tried to do my best all the time!!! I thank the fans and all the coaches I had during the seven years I represented the club. I thank the medical and technical staff, the kitchen staff, friends who take care of the pitch, my friends from security... LITERALLY everybody! With each one I had a story and built a true friendship!!! I wish a very good luck to this great club!!! I carry all of you in my heart!!! God bless you so much! #Thankyou. Hoje chegou o dia em que devo agradecer a todas as pessoas que fizeram parte dessa minha história com o @chelseafc !!! Foram anos brilhantes onde sempre tentei dar o meu melhor em todos os momentos!!! Agradeço aos fãs, agradeço a todos os treinadores que tive durante os sete anos que passei no clube, agradeço ao staff médico, técnico, pessoal da cozinha, amigos que cuidam do gramado, meus amigos seguranças... LITERALMENTE todos os funcionários, porquê com cada um tive uma história e construí uma amizade verdadeira!!! Desejo boa sorte a este grande clube!!! Levo no coração todos vocês!!! Deus abençoe muito! #obrigado
Напомним, накануне 32-летний Давид Луис стал игроком Арсенала. Бразилец подписал контракт с "канонирами" на 2 года.