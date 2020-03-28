Скачать
Субота, 28.03.2020
Боєць UFC нокаутував п'яного чоловіка (Відео)

Боєць UFC нокаутував п'яного чоловіка (Відео)
07:23 Сьогодні Телеграф sport.ua Фото: Твиттер

Новини спорту:Майк Перрі виклав відео інциденту зі своєю участю біля нічного клубу.

Боєць UFC Майк Перрі виклав в Instagram відео інциденту зі своєю участю біля нічного клубу. В ході бійки Перрі нокаутував п'яного чоловіка, який нібито поліз до нього в бійку. Майк не став уникати відповіді та відправив опонента в нокаут. Початок бійки потрапив на відео.

Майк написав в соцмережі: "За якийсь час до цього він ударив мене. Я створив трохи простору навколо, а хлопець продовжив насідати на мене з кулаками. Коли я встав в стійку, він намагався ухилитися, і його п'яна пика продовжувала діставати мене. Він не зупинявся, тому я поклав цьому край. Я викинув джеб / хук за секунду до того, як він подивився вліво. Я міг би добити його до смерті, але пішов говорити з поліцією".

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Goin to the beach boy ! #Tbt #ViralChallenge #YOLO He’d actually just punched me in the mouth. (Why do you think they started recording) I created space, he followed with his fists balled. As I stepped into position around the girl he either flinched or got distracted from what his drunk ass was doing which was harassing me. He wouldn’t stop so I ended it. I threw the jab/hook split seconds before he looked to the left. I could’ve continued to ground and pound him to death but walked away and spoke to the police. For any of you acting like you’ve ever done anything for me please believe you play with fire you’re gonna get burned. If you can mind your space and social distance yourself from my personal bubble than anything can be resolved through conversation. Judge me all you want you bunch of cry to get your way hypocrite’s but I live an honest life and am the most truthful person I know. I share my life with all of you watching so please believe if you feel like you want to butt into anything you were not involved in than you, yo mama, yo daddy, yo wife, husbands, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, and grandma’s and grandpa’s can get these pro fighter hands too since it’s ok to hit me but not ok when I hit back. Check yo selves !

Публикация от Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry)

Нагадаємо, Володимир Кличко подякував новим челенджем (Відео).

