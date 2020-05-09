Скачать
Субота, 09.05.2020
Чемпион Украины по тайскому боксу был задержан за нарушение правил карантина (Видео)
Чемпион Украины по тайскому боксу был задержан за нарушение правил карантина (Видео)
В НБА допускают, что следующий может пройти без зрителей
В НБА допускают, что следующий может пройти без зрителей
Где и когда смотреть онлайн-трансляцию боев UFC 249
Где и когда смотреть онлайн-трансляцию боев UFC 249
Известный украинский борец вызвал Усика на бой без правил (Видео)
Известный украинский борец вызвал Усика на бой без правил (Видео)

Конор Макгрегор похизувався новим дорогим годинником

Конор Макгрегор похизувався новим дорогим годинником
14:56 Сьогодні Телеграф ua-football.com Фото: Twitter

Новини спорту:Наручний аксесуар ірландського бійця.

Ірландський боєць UFC Конор Макгрегор на своїй офіційній сторінці в Instagram розмістив фото і відео, на якому похизувався новим годинником.

"Новий годинник оповіщення!!!

Патек Філіп в платиново-медовій обробці зеленого кольору! З діамантом і ремінцем з крокодилової шкіри.

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

New watch alert!!! #TheHulk Patek Philipe in platinum and honey comb green! With diamond and crocodile strap. 1 of just 25 made, and yes you guessed it. I’m number 12, certified. They will also never utilise this colour scheme again, such was the difficulty in levelling it out all through the dial. Incredible! 25 of these only made and all specifically for Ireland’s Weir and sons jewellers. Due to their long standing partnership with Patek, but more so their great year of sales for the brand. In other words... my purchases lol. The first time in Weir and Sons rich history to be bestowed with such an honour, and it’s truly been my pleasure @patekphilippe @weirandsons @crumlinboxingclubofficial

Допис, поширений Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

1 з 25 зробив, і так, ви вже здогадалися. Я номер 12, сертифікований.

Вони також ніколи не будуть використовувати цю кольорову схему знову, така була складність у вирівнюванні її по всьому циферблату. Неймовірно!

На Тайвані почали проводити бейсбольні матчі з фанами на трибунах

Вперше в багатій історії Weir and Sons була удостоєна такої честі, і це дійсно для мене честь"

Перейти на головну сторінку Додати коментар

Все по темі:

Instagram, Конор Макгрегор, Годинник, Ірландський боєць UFC, Патек Філіп.
Додати коментар
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новини категорії

Новини категорії

Сьогодні читають
01 На Тайвані почали проводити бейсбольні матчі з фанами на трибунах
02 Сульшер: Не стану примушувати футболістів грати
03 НБА розглянула варіант відновлення змагань зі стадії плей-офф
04 Лаціо не стане утримувати Милинковича-Савича від переходу в МЮ
05 Роналду підкорив фанів фотографією з дітьми опубліковане в соцмережі
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодіаку ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодіаку ТелецьТелець Гороскоп знак зодіаку БлизнюкиБлизнюки Гороскоп знак зодіаку РакРак Гороскоп знак зодіаку ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодіаку ДіваДіва
Гороскоп знак зодіаку ТерезиТерези Гороскоп знак зодіаку СкорпіонСкорпіон Гороскоп знак зодіаку СтрілецьСтрілець Гороскоп знак зодіаку КозерігКозеріг Гороскоп знак зодіаку ВодолійВодолій Гороскоп знак зодіаку РибиРиби

Новини сьогодні

Переглянути всі стрічку новин
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Всі матеріали Телеграф, опубліковані на цьому сайті з посиланням на агентство "Інтерфакс-Україна", не підлягають подальшому відтворенню та / чи розповсюдженню в будь-якій формі, не інакше як з письмового дозволу агентства. Передрук, копіювання або відтворення інформації, яка містить посилання на агентства "УНІАН", "Укрінформ", "УНН", "Українські новини", "ІТАР-ТАСС", "Українська Фото Група" і "Reuters" в будь-якому вигляді суворо заборонено.

При повному або частковому використанні матеріалів дозволяється тільки за умови наявності прямої, відкритої для пошукових систем гіперпосилання на пряму адресу матеріалу на сайті telegraf.com.ua. Гіперпосилання має міститися виключно в першому абзаці тексту. Розмір шрифту посилання або гіперпосилання не повинен бути менше шрифту публікації.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Правила сайту Контакти Реклама на сайті Політика конфіденційності Про проект Телеграф Мапа
Вгору
×
Продовжуючи переглядати telegraf.com.ua, Ви підтверджуєте, що ознайомилися з Правилами користування сайтом, і погоджуєтеся з Політикою конфіденційності
Закрити Погоджуюся