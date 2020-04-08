Через пандемію Італійський Vogue вийде з чисто білою обкладинкою

Торкнулася вона і модної індустрії. Стало відомо, що популярний глянцевий журнал Vogue Italia вийде з білою обкладинкою.
У виданні кажуть, що ще два тижні тому вони планували зробити зовсім інший випуск, проте відклали запланований проєкт і зробили мовчазну обкладинку. Такий вчинок прокоментували на сайті італійського Vogue.
Представники глянцю кажуть, що в часи, які зараз переживає увесь світ, в тому числі й Італія, біла обкладинка говоритиме голосніше, ніж будь-яке слово чи зображення. Проте за цією тишею читачі можуть побачити жвавий та особистий випуск Vogue.
The Vogue Italia April Issue will be out next Friday 10th. “In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin.” #EmanueleFarneti @EFarneti #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas --- Read the full Editor’s letter via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi
Вперше за всю історію існування журналу видавці, попри наявність великої кількості зображень, прийняли рішення зробити повністю білу обкладинку. Вони зазначили, що зробили це тому, що білий колір означає дуже багато.
"Білий – це насамперед повага. Біле – це переродження, світло після темряви, сума всіх кольорів. Білий – це колір уніформи, яку носять ті, хто ризикує своїм життям, щоб врятувати наше. Він є простором і часом, щоб думати, а також мовчати. Білий – для тих, хто наповнює цей порожній час та простір ідеями, думками, історіями, рядками віршів, музикою та турботою про інших. Білий нагадує, що після кризи 1929 року цей непорочний колір обрали для одягу як вираження чистоти в сьогоденні та надії в майбутньому. Перш за все: білий – це не капітуляція, а чистий аркуш, титульна сторінка нової історії, яка незабаром розпочнеться", – розповіли в інстаграм-публікації Vogue Italia.