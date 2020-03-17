Скачать
Вівторок, 17.03.2020
Верховна Рада впроваджує закони по боротьбі з COVID-19
Верховна Рада впроваджує закони по боротьбі з COVID-19
Хроніка коронавірусу: що відбувається в Україні і світі 17 березня (Фото, Відео)
Хроніка коронавірусу: що відбувається в Україні і світі 17 березня (Фото, Відео)
ЗМІ: керівництво іспанських клубів не хочуть платити зарплати гравцям
ЗМІ: керівництво іспанських клубів не хочуть платити зарплати гравцям
Цікаві варіанти нюдового манікюру на весну 2020
Цікаві варіанти нюдового манікюру на весну 2020

Наомі Кемпбелл прогулюється з дитиною виключно в рукавицях

Наомі Кемпбелл прогулюється з дитиною виключно в рукавицях
07:58 Сьогодні Телеграф УНИАН Фото: Instagram

Новини шоу бізнесу:Супермодель побоюється коронавірусу.

Відома супермодель Наомі Кемпбелл захищається від вірусів скрізь і завжди. Так, навіть на прогулянці з хрещеником вона вважає за краще не знімати гумових рукавичок.

Фото зі своєї прогулянки з дитиною вона опублікувала в Instagram.

"Сьогодні я провела кілька годин з моїм похресником просто гуляючи по пірсу.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Sunday Mood: Today I spent several hours with my god son, just walking on the pier. I can’t remember the last time I stood outside in New York City without thinking about where I needed to be in the next 30 minutes. But today was serene, and clear without a plane in the sky, you can breathe and feel the air difference. With challenges we are going through now it’s seems like Mother Nature is waking up in a positive way again, and today, we thought about nothing but the present on that pier. Last week when my mind first registered the fact that I would need to remain in one place, in one city, without movement, travel, stimulus or much human interaction, I cannot lie it made me nervous and anxious. I’m learning what it means to put my busy or complicated life on hold and just be still for a while, in one place, with hyper awareness of the people and spaces directly around me and the moment to moment actions I am making. As my heart remains with the lives around the globe that are severely affected right now, I am finding my own world somewhat unfamiliar. During the past few days I’ve spent much time at home isolated with loved ones. I’ve cooked, cleaned, caught up with people over the phone, grocery shopped, online read, slept, listened to music and walked to the piers for fresh air. And day by day I’m reminded of all these simple things, the simple pleasures in my life that make happiness. We must learn to educate our hearts and minds to create value in every moment. By no means am I thrilled about this scenario we’re all facing, but I am certain that moments like these can be incredibly introspective and reflective, they can help to ground us, and ultimately make us more full, compassionate and mindful people, creating unity to remind us we are all human. Hope you’re all staying strong, united and positive as much as you can out there. Hold on, we will get through this. With love, Naomi

Публикация от Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Я не можу пригадати, коли в останній раз я стояла на вулиці в Нью-Йорку, не думаючи про те, де мені потрібно бути протягом наступних 30 хвилин. Але сьогодні було безтурботно і ясно...", - підписала знімок знаменитість. Нагадаємо, раніше Наомі показала свій захисний костюм для подорожей.

Супермодель Наомі Кемпбелл подорожує в захисному костюмі (Відео)

З початком епідемії коронавіруса супермодель воліє подорожувати в захисному комбінезоні, латексних рукавичках, окулярах та масці.

Перейти на головну сторінку Додати коментар

Все по темі:

Модель, Вирус, Наоми Кэмпбелл, Пандемия, Коронавірус.
Додати коментар
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новини категорії

Новини категорії

Сьогодні читають
01 Два випадки коронавірусу зафіксували в Києві
02 На сайті Верховної Ради з'явився законопроект про коронавірус
03 Майбутнє серіалу "Відьмак" під питанням через коронавірус
04 Через коронавірус зйомки нового "Бетмена" зупинили
05 У Нью-Йорку та Лос-Анджелесі зачиняють усі культурні місця
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодіаку ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодіаку ТелецьТелець Гороскоп знак зодіаку БлизнюкиБлизнюки Гороскоп знак зодіаку РакРак Гороскоп знак зодіаку ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодіаку ДіваДіва
Гороскоп знак зодіаку ТерезиТерези Гороскоп знак зодіаку СкорпіонСкорпіон Гороскоп знак зодіаку СтрілецьСтрілець Гороскоп знак зодіаку КозерігКозеріг Гороскоп знак зодіаку ВодолійВодолій Гороскоп знак зодіаку РибиРиби

Новини сьогодні

Переглянути всі стрічку новин
У &quot;Борисполі&quot; приземлився борт із українцями з круїзного лайнера Grand Princess
У "Борисполі" приземлився борт із українцями з круїзного лайнера Grand Princess
Верховна Рада ухвалила закон, який робить ліки доступнішими
Верховна Рада ухвалила закон, який робить ліки доступнішими
Карантин в Україні : Укргазбанк не припинить свою роботу
Карантин в Україні : Укргазбанк не припинить свою роботу
Співачка MamaRika показала перші фото з таємного весілля у Тайланді (Фото, Відео)
Співачка MamaRika показала перші фото з таємного весілля у Тайланді (Фото, Відео)
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Всі матеріали Телеграф, опубліковані на цьому сайті з посиланням на агентство "Інтерфакс-Україна", не підлягають подальшому відтворенню та / чи розповсюдженню в будь-якій формі, не інакше як з письмового дозволу агентства. Передрук, копіювання або відтворення інформації, яка містить посилання на агентства "УНІАН", "Укрінформ", "УНН", "Українські новини", "ІТАР-ТАСС", "Українська Фото Група" і "Reuters" в будь-якому вигляді суворо заборонено.

При повному або частковому використанні матеріалів дозволяється тільки за умови наявності прямої, відкритої для пошукових систем гіперпосилання на пряму адресу матеріалу на сайті telegraf.com.ua. Гіперпосилання має міститися виключно в першому абзаці тексту. Розмір шрифту посилання або гіперпосилання не повинен бути менше шрифту публікації.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Правила сайту Контакти Реклама на сайті Політика конфіденційності Про проект Телеграф Мапа
Вгору
×
Продовжуючи переглядати telegraf.com.ua, Ви підтверджуєте, що ознайомилися з Правилами користування сайтом, і погоджуєтеся з Політикою конфіденційності
Закрити Погоджуюся