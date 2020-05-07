Кейт Міддлтон розпочала роботу над зворушливим фотопроєктом про COVID-19

Буде організована віртуальна експозиція, для якої оберуть 100 найяскравіших світлин. Дружина принца Вільяма започаткувала новий проєкт, який пов'язаний з поширенням коронавірусної хвороби у Великій Британії. Про це йдеться на офіційній сторінці герцогів Кембриджських в інстаграмі. Разом із Національною портретною галереєю організують віртуальну виставку під назвоюHold Still.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches a community photography project spearheaded by you! In collaboration with the @NationalPortraitGallery, we are asking you to help capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the UK as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak. Completely free and open to all ages and abilities, Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise. Submit your images through the link in bio and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome
За її допомогою прагнуть показати, як мільйони британців переживають пандемію COVID-19. Виставку планують відкрити вже в серпні цього року. Вона буде складатися із трьохтематичних категорій: "Помічники та герої", "Ваша нова реальність", "Добрі вчинки".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The Duchess and the @NationalPortraitGallery are inviting the people of the UK to submit a #HoldStill2020 photographic portrait, which you have taken during these extraordinary times. The project focuses on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes. Your New Normal. Acts of Kindness. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Submit your images through the link in bio to enter and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome
Зазначається, що неважливо, на який пристрій буде зроблене фото. Кожен кадр будуть оцінювати за емоційністю, а не якістю зображення. Мета Hold Still –відобразити портрет нації, дух нації, те, що кожен переживає в цей час. Фотографії, що відображають стійкість, хоробрість, доброту –все те, що люди відчувають, – йдеться у публікації.
Зазначимо, станом на 7 травня у Великій Британії зафіксували 201 101 випадок інфікування коронавірусом. Від хвороби вже померли 30 076 людей. Найкращим засобом захисту наразі є самоізоляція. Лише залишаючись вдома, можна максимально убезпечити себе та рідних від зараження COVID-19. Чому краще залишатися вдома .