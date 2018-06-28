Журнал

Телеграф в Facebook Телеграф в Twitter Телеграф на Google+ Телеграф RSS
Скачать App Store Play Google Market
Четверг, 28.06.2018 | регистрация | Погода в Киеве
Вверх
Мобильная версия
>
>
Новости: Порошенко убежден в четкой международной позиции по санкциям против России
Порошенко убежден в четкой международной позиции по санкциям против России
Новости: Координатор СММ ОБСЕ посетит тюрьмы оккупированного Донбасса
Координатор СММ ОБСЕ посетит тюрьмы оккупированного Донбасса
Новости: Англия 0:1 Бельгия: онлайн-трансляция матча (2-й тайм)
Англия 0:1 Бельгия: онлайн-трансляция матча (2-й тайм)
Новости: Назвали имя новорожденной правнучки Елизаветы II
Назвали имя новорожденной правнучки Елизаветы II
X

Пэрис Джексон опубликовала трогательное прощание с легендарным дедушкой

Пэрис Джексон
22:12 Сегодня Телеграф
24tv.ua
Фото: из открытых источников

Новости шоу бизнеса: В возрасте 89 лет скончался музыкальный менеджер Джозеф Джексон.

Ранее его госпитализировали с четвертой стадией рака и врачи делали неутешительные прогнозы. Джозеф Джексон умер в окружении жены, детей и внуков, среди которых была и Пэрис, дочь Майкла Джексона.

Дочь Майкла Джексона закрутила роман сразу с тремя девушками

Девушка написала чувственный пост о прощании с дедушкой.

 

RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.

Публикация от Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson)

Умер отец поп-короля Джозеф Джексон
Умер отец поп-короля Джозеф Джексон Читать полностью

"Провести последние несколько минут с тобой было всем для меня. Прежде чем ты ушел, я успела сказать тебе все, что хотела. Это настоящее благословение. Все, кто пришел проведать тебя, пришли с любовью, уважением и огромной гордостью. Гордостью за тебя, гордостью за то, что мы были твоими детьми, внуками и правнуками, гордостью за то, что мы обладаем твоей силой и входим в династию, которую ты создавал всю свою жизнь, и гордостью за то, что мы Джексоны. Ты первый настоящий Джексон. Легенда, которая начала нашу историю", – написала Пэрис.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Новости шоу бизнеса, Дедушка, Джозеф Джексон, Майкл Джексон, Прощание, Публикация, Пэрис Джексон.
  • google play download
  • telegram telegraf
  • ITunes download
Добавить комментарий
*
Captcha
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости журнала

Настя Каменских похвасталась обновками в Instagram Вера Брежнева показала новое фото из отпуска в Италии Виктория Бекхэм принарядила сына на благотворительный бал

Последние новости

Ученые раскрыли вещество, которое может гарантировать вам долголетие Ман Юнайтед хочет заполучить лидера Милана Xiaomi выпустила смартфон с изображением персонажа Мику Хацунэ
Сегодня читают
01 Сборная Германии определилась с главным тренером после ЧМ-2018
02 Еще одна отставка тренера на ЧМ-2018
03 Ким Кардашьян опубликовала полуголую фотографию, нарушив свое обещание
04 СМИ: Кейт Миддлтон беременна в четвертый раз
05 "Челси" предложил € 23 млн за лидера сборной России
Новости сегодня
22:45 В Запорожской области произошло ДТП с множеством пострадавших
22:43 Эксперты раскрыли дополнительные свойства нового браслета Xiaomi Mi Band 3
22:41 Модель Андреа Пежич похвалилась шикарной фигурой на пляже (Видео)
22:40 Компания Intel готовится представить миру новую игровую систему
22:38 Участник ЧМ-2018 завершил карьеру в 23 года
Просмотреть всю ленту новостей
Новости: Путин и Трамп встретятся 16 июля в Хельсинки
Путин и Трамп встретятся 16 июля в Хельсинки
Новости: ГСЧС на 29 июня объявила штормовое предупреждение
ГСЧС на 29 июня объявила штормовое предупреждение
Новости: Помпео собирается в КНДР
Помпео собирается в КНДР
Новости: Полезные советы, которые сделают ваш сон намного крепче
Полезные советы, которые сделают ваш сон намного крепче
Добавить комментарий
0