Среда, 16.01.2019
Украина получит еще 2 транша от МВФ по новой stand by программе
Судебный фарс: Киев отреагировал на продление ареста украинских моряков в РФ
Арсенал-Киев объявил имя нового наставника команды
Стало известно, какая зона мозга отвечает за измерение времени
Джастин Бибер готовится к роскошной свадьбе: названа вероятная дата

14:33 Сегодня

Новости шоу бизнеса: Через четыре месяца после скромной регистрации брака в одном из судов Нью-Йорка Джастин и Хейли таки пойдут под венец.

Американский певец Джастин Бибер и модель Хейли Болдуин тайно поженились еще в конце сентября 2018-го. Однако теперь влюбленные планируют торжественно обменяться клятвами в кругу близких людей.

Звездная пара усиленно готовится к свадьбе и уже разослала гостям приглашения, сообщает Page Six со ссылкой на инсайдеров. 

 
 
 
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

По предварительной информации, 24-летний Джастин Бибер и на 2 года моложе его Хейли Болдуин обменяются клятвами 28 февраля. В приглашении пара не уточнила, где именно состоится торжественная церемония и праздничная вечеринка. Вероятно, таким образом звезды решили уберечься от чрезмерного внимания СМИ и общественности.

Организация свадьбы Джастина и Хейли находится на завершающем этапе. В частности, знаменитости определились с музыкантом – развлекать гостей будет ди-джей Тэй Джеймс.

Джастин Бибер, Модель Хейли Болдуин, Свадьба Джастина Бибера.
