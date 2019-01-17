Меган Маркл в платье от H&M посетила компанию по защите животных

Скачать
Новости шоу бизнеса: Несмотря на шестой месяц беременности, герцогиня Меган Маркл не сидит на месте и продолжает выполнять королевские обязанности.

Беременная Меган Маркл вышла в свет в очень облегающем платье H&M.

Меган Маркл, которую буквально на днях мы видели вместе с принцем Гарри в Биркенхеде в очень ярком образе, снова вышла на публику. Герцогиня Сассекская посетила зоозащитную организацию под названием Mayhew, патроном которой она сама является.

 
 
 
Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew’s animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew’s dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew’s international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.

Британские СМИ назвали пол ребенка принца Гарри и Меган Маркл

Для визита беременная Меган снова надела светлое облегающее платье бренда H&M – она явно к таким неравнодушна. Хотя ее живот уже приобрел достаточно внушительный размер. Поверх него герцогиня набросила светлое пальто Emporio Armani, а дополнили образ сумка от Stella McCartney и бежевые туфли-лодочки.

К слову, дизайнер Стелла МакКартни тоже является известной защитницей животных. А из упомянутого выше приюта, еще до свадьбы с принцем Гарри Меган взяла двух собак.

