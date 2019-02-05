Анджелина Джоли отправилась в Бангладеш (Фото)

Скачать
Новости шоу бизнеса: Голливудская актриса отправилась с гуманитарной миссией – посетить лагерь мусульман рохинджа.

Голливудская актриса Анджелина Джоли отправилась в Бангладеш с гуманитарной миссией – посетить лагерь мусульман рохинджа.

Знаменитость раньше приезжала с миссиями ООН в Ирак, Ливан, Иорданию, Сирию и другие страны. На этот раз Джоли отправилась в лагерь народа рохинджа в Бангладеше, где вынуждены проживать мусульмане, которым пришлось бежать из Мьянмы в августе 2017 года после начала военных действий. Об этом сообщает издание Sky News.

Известно, что сейчас в лагере проживают около 730 000 человек. Так, актриса ознакомилась с состоянием дел на границе двух государств и оценила гуманитарную ситуацию. Отмечается, что увеличение количества беженцев истощило ресурсы Бангладеша.

 
 
 
(New) #Angelinajolie #UNHCR's special envoy on the second day of visiting #bangladesh #onu#refugee "All refugees are inherently vulnerable. But the Rohingya are not just displaced - they are stateless. They were denied their most basic human right: citizenship in their country of birth. And some still do not even call the Rohingya by their correct name. It has been deeply disturbing to find families who have only known persecution and statelessness all their lives, which speak of being "treated like cattle." I am therefore grateful that here in Bangladesh, the Rohingya refugees have their existence recognized, and are being provided by the Government and the UNHCR with documentation and proof of their identity - in some cases for the first time in their lives. The Rohingya families I met are no different from other refugees in one crucial respect: they want to be able to return home. And they have the absolute right to return home, but only when they feel secure enough to do so voluntarily and know that their rights will be respected. I met a woman yesterday, a rape survivor in Myanmar and she told me, "You would have to shoot me where I am before I return without my rights."

Публикация от Angelina Jolie (@angiejoliepittfans)

 

 
 
 
