Неудачный хайп: Майли Сайрус опубликовала фото в поддержку абортов

В необычном стиле певица поддержала всех, кто отстаивает право женщин на аборт. Однако спустя всего несколько часов после очередной публикации в Instagram ей пришлось извиниться за одно из своих фото.
В социальных сетях Майли Сайрус заявила о коллаборации с некоммерческим фондом Planned Parenthood и модным домом Marc Jacobs, о "специальном сотрудничестве" с которыми обещала рассказать позже. Звезда опубликовала фото, на котором облизывает торт с надписью в поддержку абортов.
Очень скоро выяснилось, что идею певица, не подозревая, украла у пользователя под ником The Sweet Feminist. Пекарь из Вашингтона испекла точно такой же торт, призывая своих подписчиков обратить внимание на закон, нарушающий репродуктивные права женщин.
Last night, HB314 passed Alabama’s Senate. It is now the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country - it makes abortion a felony at conception, punishable by up to 99 years imprisonment (note: the governor has not signed this law yet. *Abortion is still legal in Alabama*, and this law will be challenged). One thing that’s been bothering me a lot lately (other than the systematic degradation of our collective right to bodily autonomy) is the willingness of some to write off the states where these laws are passing. If you’re writing off these states as “backwards”, or calling for a general boycott (which organizers on the ground are saying is not a good idea) you are also saying that you are willing to abandon the residents of those states who do and will need access to abortion. Abandoning Alabama, or Georgia, or Ohio will not save you. It just feeds into the false narrative that abortion access is only for some. Abortion access should not depend on geography. If you buy into the idea that Alabama and other states like it are “backwards”, you erase all the factors that shape lawmaking there (like: disenfranchisement and voter suppression, racism), as well as the people who are on the ground working towards reproductive justice. If we are willing to abandon the residents of Alabama, or Georgia, or Ohio, we are complicit. It’s not enough for abortion to still be accessible for some. It must be safe, legal, and accessible for everyone. Today is a good day to donate to @yellowfund, @sistersong_woc @ppse_advocates #thesweetfeminist #sweetfeminism
Майли не стала отмалчиваться и очень быстро ответила на ее жалобу о плагиате: "Привет, мы увидели это изображение в интернете и знали, что идея принадлежит вам. Мы обязательно отметим вас и вашу работу. Этого фото не будет на толстовках от Marc Jacobs x Planned Parenthood, которые мы выпускаем для сбора денег".
DON’T FUCK WITH MY FREEDOM @themarcjacobs @marcjacobs @plannedparenthood @happyhippiefdn
Оказалось, что певица со своим собственным фондом Happy Hippie Foundation объединяется с Marc Jacobs и Planned Parenthood, чтобы собрать деньги для некоммерческой организации по охране репродуктивного здоровья в ответ на закон о запрете абортов после шести недель беременности.