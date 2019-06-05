Скачать
Среда, 05.06.2019
Гройсман озвучил свои главные задачи на посту премьер-министра Украины
Гройсман озвучил свои главные задачи на посту премьер-министра Украины
Убийство мальчика под Киевом: Аваков не собирается уходить в отставку
Аваков не собирается уходить в отставку
Малиновский - о карьере в Бельгии, сборной и своем будущем
Малиновский - о карьере в Бельгии, сборной и своем будущем
Почувствуйте себя летчиком: виртуальная кабина истребителя F-35
Почувствуйте себя летчиком: виртуальная кабина истребителя F-35

Неудачный хайп: Майли Сайрус опубликовала фото в поддержку абортов

Неудачный хайп: Майли Сайрус опубликовала фото в поддержку абортов
16:19 Сегодня Телеграф popcornnews.ru

Новости шоу бизнеса: Майли Сайрус выбрала очень провокационный способ для продвижения своего нового альбома She Is Coming.

В необычном стиле певица поддержала всех, кто отстаивает право женщин на аборт. Однако спустя всего несколько часов после очередной публикации в Instagram ей пришлось извиниться за одно из своих фото.

В социальных сетях Майли Сайрус заявила о коллаборации с некоммерческим фондом Planned Parenthood и модным домом Marc Jacobs, о "специальном сотрудничестве" с которыми обещала рассказать позже. Звезда опубликовала фото, на котором облизывает торт с надписью в поддержку абортов.

Очень скоро выяснилось, что идею певица, не подозревая, украла у пользователя под ником The Sweet Feminist. Пекарь из Вашингтона испекла точно такой же торт, призывая своих подписчиков обратить внимание на закон, нарушающий репродуктивные права женщин.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Very special collab with @plannedparenthood @happyhippiefdn @marcjacobs TO BE ANNOUNCED veryyyyyy soon! #WomensRightsAreHumanRights #DONTFUCKWITHMYFREEDOM

Публикация от Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Last night, HB314 passed Alabama’s Senate. It is now the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country - it makes abortion a felony at conception, punishable by up to 99 years imprisonment (note: the governor has not signed this law yet. *Abortion is still legal in Alabama*, and this law will be challenged). One thing that’s been bothering me a lot lately (other than the systematic degradation of our collective right to bodily autonomy) is the willingness of some to write off the states where these laws are passing. If you’re writing off these states as “backwards”, or calling for a general boycott (which organizers on the ground are saying is not a good idea) you are also saying that you are willing to abandon the residents of those states who do and will need access to abortion. Abandoning Alabama, or Georgia, or Ohio will not save you. It just feeds into the false narrative that abortion access is only for some. Abortion access should not depend on geography. If you buy into the idea that Alabama and other states like it are “backwards”, you erase all the factors that shape lawmaking there (like: disenfranchisement and voter suppression, racism), as well as the people who are on the ground working towards reproductive justice. If we are willing to abandon the residents of Alabama, or Georgia, or Ohio, we are complicit. It’s not enough for abortion to still be accessible for some. It must be safe, legal, and accessible for everyone. Today is a good day to donate to @yellowfund, @sistersong_woc @ppse_advocates #thesweetfeminist #sweetfeminism

Публикация от Becca Rea-Holloway (@thesweetfeminist)

Майли не стала отмалчиваться и очень быстро ответила на ее жалобу о плагиате: "Привет, мы увидели это изображение в интернете и знали, что идея принадлежит вам. Мы обязательно отметим вас и вашу работу. Этого фото не будет на толстовках от Marc Jacobs x Planned Parenthood, которые мы выпускаем для сбора денег".

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

DON’T FUCK WITH MY FREEDOM @themarcjacobs @marcjacobs @plannedparenthood @happyhippiefdn

Публикация от Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Стало известно, о чем жалеет Эмилия Кларк после финала "Игры престолов"

Оказалось, что певица со своим собственным фондом Happy Hippie Foundation объединяется с Marc Jacobs и Planned Parenthood, чтобы собрать деньги для некоммерческой организации по охране репродуктивного здоровья в ответ на закон о запрете абортов после шести недель беременности.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Майли Сайрус, Новый альбом, Знаменитости, Феминизм, Звезды, Miley Cyrus, Известные личности, She Is Coming, Против абортов, Женские права.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Директор "Мотор Сич" озвучил госсзаказ на крылатые ракеты "Нептун"
02 Приметы и обряды на 5 июня – День Леонтия - огуречника
03 Вознесение Господне 2019: что нельзя делать в этот день
04 Оригинальные поздравления с днем рождения 5 июня в прозе и открытках
05 Супрун: Надеюсь Зеленский не будет называть меня оскорбительными именами
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Просмотреть всю ленту новостей
Убийство мальчика: Луценко не пришел на заседание профкомитета
Убийство мальчика: Луценко не пришел на заседание профкомитета
Начальник полиции Киевщины Ценов из-за убийства мальчика отправится на Донбасс
Глава полиции Киевщины отправится в ООС на Донбасс
Прогноз погоды на 5 июня: 30° жара и кратковременные дожди с грозами
Погода на 5 июня: жара с дождем и градом
Горячая штучка: Настя Каменских опубликовала новое фото
Горячая штучка: Настя Каменских опубликовала новое фото
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь