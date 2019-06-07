Скачать
Пятница, 07.06.2019
Генштаб: Военные не должны просить разрешения на ответный огонь
Генштаб: Военные не должны просить разрешения на ответный огонь
Гройсман рассказал о своем отношении к Зеленскому
Гройсман рассказал о своем отношении к Зеленскому
Украина U-20 обыграла Колумбию и вышла в полуфинал ЧМ-2019
Украина U-20 обыграла Колумбию и вышла в полуфинал ЧМ-2019
СМИ: Меган Маркл не планирует долго засиживаться в декрете
СМИ: Меган Маркл не планирует долго засиживаться в декрете

Сексизм и тривиальный подход: Мадонна разочарована статьей о ней в The New York Times

Сексизм и тривиальный подход: Мадонна разочарована статьей о ней в The New York Times
20:29 Сегодня Телеграф Фото: Instagram

Новости шоу бизнеса: Американская певица Мадонна осудила журналистку The New York Times за сексизм.

Всемирно известная певица Мадонна опубликовала на своей странице Instagram новые снимки.  Они сделаны близким другом артистки, фотографом JR.

Эти фото было использовано в статье "Мадонна в шестьдесят" от The New York Times.

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Madame on the cover of N.Y.T. Magazine photographed by my dear friend @jr..........Also sharing my fav photo that never made it in, along with pre-shoot chat and a celebratory glass of wine after many hours of work! To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement- It seems. You cant fix society And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists. Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it.

Допис, поширений Madonna (@madonna)

В подписи под снимками Мадонна поделилась своим впечатлением от прочтения статьи о ней. Певица осталась огорчена написанным.

"Сказать, что я разочарована статьей, было бы преуменьшением. Невозможно изменить это общество. Журналистка, которая написала эту статью, провела со мной дни, часы и месяцы. Она была приглашена в мой мир, который не доступен многим людям, но она решила сосредоточиться на тривиальных и поверхностных вещах. Она бы никогда не упомянула моего возраста, будь я МУЖЧИНОЙ.

Пэрис Джексон сделала резонансное заявление: реакция поклонников

Женщинам действительно сложно быть побежденными другими женщинами, даже если они позиционируют себя в качестве интеллектуальных феминисток. Мне очень жаль, что я провела даже пять минут с ней. Эта статья заставила меня чувствовать себя так, будто меня изнасиловали. И да, мне разрешено использовать эту аналогию, потому что я была изнасилована в возрасте 19 лет", - написала певица.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Мадонна, Знаменитости, Звезды, The New York Times, Певица, Американская певица, Instagram звезд.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Приметы и обряды на 7 июня – Иванов день
02 Оригинальные поздравления в прозе с Днем рождения на 7 июня
03 Гороскоп на сегодня, 7 июня 2019: все знаки Зодиака
04 Кличко "без эмоций" принял отказ Саакашвили
05 Грозы, дождь и жара: чего ожидать от погоды в Украине на выходных 8-9 июня
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Просмотреть всю ленту новостей
Мэй сложила полномочия лидера Консервативной партии
Мэй сложила полномочия лидера Консервативной партии
Турчинов: Я готов отвечать за каждый свой шаг
Турчинов: Я готов отвечать за каждый свой шаг
Грозы, дождь и жара: чего ожидать от погоды в Украине на выходных 8-9 июня
Прогноз погоды в Украине на выходные 8-9 июня
&quot;Пока не знаю&quot;: Оля Полякова рассказала о реакции Зеленского на ее политические амбиции
"Пока не знаю": Оля Полякова рассказала о реакции Зеленского на ее политические амбиции
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь