Сексизм и тривиальный подход: Мадонна разочарована статьей о ней в The New York Times

Всемирно известная певица Мадонна опубликовала на своей странице Instagram новые снимки. Они сделаны близким другом артистки, фотографом JR.
Эти фото было использовано в статье "Мадонна в шестьдесят" от The New York Times.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
Madame on the cover of N.Y.T. Magazine photographed by my dear friend @jr..........Also sharing my fav photo that never made it in, along with pre-shoot chat and a celebratory glass of wine after many hours of work! To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement- It seems. You cant fix society And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists. Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it.
В подписи под снимками Мадонна поделилась своим впечатлением от прочтения статьи о ней. Певица осталась огорчена написанным.
"Сказать, что я разочарована статьей, было бы преуменьшением. Невозможно изменить это общество. Журналистка, которая написала эту статью, провела со мной дни, часы и месяцы. Она была приглашена в мой мир, который не доступен многим людям, но она решила сосредоточиться на тривиальных и поверхностных вещах. Она бы никогда не упомянула моего возраста, будь я МУЖЧИНОЙ.
Женщинам действительно сложно быть побежденными другими женщинами, даже если они позиционируют себя в качестве интеллектуальных феминисток. Мне очень жаль, что я провела даже пять минут с ней. Эта статья заставила меня чувствовать себя так, будто меня изнасиловали. И да, мне разрешено использовать эту аналогию, потому что я была изнасилована в возрасте 19 лет", - написала певица.